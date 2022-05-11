Buying more bureaucracy won't fix south's health problems

OPINION: I fear for the future of Southland Hospital and what it will mean for the people of this region.

There have been several bleak reports presented to the Southern District Health Board in the past six months, on the lack of services, staff shortages, inadequate facilities and funding shortfalls.

It all paints a very gloomy picture of health services in the south.

There’s been a report on dangerous staffing levels in maternity, horrendously long waiting lists for cancer treatment, unprecedented demand at the emergency department, massive staffing shortages in both the nursing and senior clinician roles, huge delays in obstetric and gynaecological services, orthopaedic surgery delays and waiting list blow-outs, with an overall lack of appropriate ward space and theatre facilities at the hospital.

The most recent and possibly the most concerning report came from Independent consultants Sapere whose clinical needs analysis identified serious issues in regard to the size of our hospital and the in population it serves.

Sadly this report actually reveals nothing new. I have been campaigning for improvements ever since I was elected to Parliament.

I have highlighted concerns about the size of Southland Hospital to the Health Minister, I have had many discussions with local clinicians about their serious concerns, I’ve talked to local GPs who are very worried and I’ve met patients desperate for help, but nothing has changed.

I want to emphasise that staff throughout the hospital are doing amazing work, going above and beyond the call of duty in trying circumstances.

They just aren’t getting the support they need.

A few months ago the Health Minister called on the Health Ministry to support the Southern DHB, but we’ve seen very few improvements as a result.

In the past few weeks, a high-powered working group has been called on by Andrew Little to review the country’s ballooning waiting lists, but I fail to see how this will solve the chronic problems facing Southland Hospital.

In fact, if I was being cynical, I might even suggest that appointing this group is just a way for the Minister to park the problems within the health sector, and avoid any specific action.

When National handed over to Labour in October 2017, there were 954 people waiting more than four months for a first specialist assessment.

By February 2020 this number had ballooned to 14,787.

Let’s also not forget we’re now only a matter of weeks away from the biggest shake-up of our health system in decades.

In June the Southern DHB, and the country’s 19 other boards, will cease to exist and a centralised single health organisation will be formed.

I do not believe that this restructuring will be effective, or beneficial for the people of Southland, and I fear our local voice and our local services will be even further diminished.

The Government is set to pump multi-billions of dollars into this restructuring - money that I believe could’ve been better spent improving staffing and facilities in Southland, and in many other regions around the country, instead of buying more bureaucracy.

And don’t get me started on the $21 million that was recently wasted on measles, meningitis and shingles vaccines that had to be thrown out because they were past their expiry date.

This Government seems intent on building empires, wasting millions on consultants and more head office public servants, while those in need - in places like Southland - are left to languish on waiting lists, or worse still pay with the loss of their good health.

Penny Simmonds is the MP for Invercargill.