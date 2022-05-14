Lament of a Papers Past tragic

The originals are in vaults but old copies of newspapers are searchable in digital form on the Papers Past website.

Here you go. Some 1.2 million Southland Times stories awaiting your attention.

They’ve been digitised in the Papers Past website and are freely available for online searches, courtesy of the diligent elves of the National Library.

It’s a project in progress, so far spanning from our proud organ’s 1862 startup to 1928 – although, irritatingly, the very first November 12 edition under the title Invercargill Times is still nowhere to be found, so do sing out if you come across one.

It should be a good read. The second edition included a cool report on how well the US Civil War was going. For the Confederates.

READ MORE:

* The Southland Times goes compact



The entire Papers Past site, presumably in an attempt to be even-handed, also dips into other publications. It contains nearly 90 million articles, mostly from the country’s old newspapers and magazines but also books, letters, journals and a smattering of Parliamentary papers.

Fine fare for researchers. But be warned.

Research is like the gateway drug to the addictions that await anyone who fails to maintain the most disciplined, focused, downright blinkered approach to their forays within.

Of all the rabbit holes that lie in wait for the modern-aged internet scroller, and for all the algorithms and clickbait that might draw your attentions off-piste, few offer quite the rapid slide into strange territory that old-fashioned writing, attitudes and weirdnesses present.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The National Library's Papers Past website is a searchable online archive of historic newspapers, magazines, letters and Parliamentary papers.

The site has a search function to help you zoom in on your particular interests, so you might think that all you have to do is disregard the rest.

Good luck with that.

Oftentimes, you’ll want context to explain what you’ve read. You’ll broaden your search just a bit. Maybe just glance at a nearby ad.

And then they’ve got you.

First, you have to get past the arcane language., It doesn’t take long.

You quickly acclimatise to the writing from generations where people would describe something by saying what it isn’t.

When these writers want to tell you about a good outcome they are much more likely to declare it by no means a bad one. Great difficulty becomes no small degree of difficulty.

They stand on linguistic tippytoes to pull fine words from the top shelves of their vocabularies. For the modern reader, those shelves are pretty dusty.

Modern writers are generally encouraged to tromp briskly to the end of a sentence but go back a century or more, and you’ll find they somersault, cartwheel and cavort on their journey towards that next full stop. It can be quite a ride.

But what really draws you into so many of these stories and ads is the high-horse perspective of modern times.

Robyn Edie/Stuff All the news that fits, we printed.

So there was I, searching The Southland Times of 1922 for a tidy wee comparison between now and then.

You might have noticed that we aren’t living in aren’t easy times, economically. But go back 100 years and a post-war boom had been followed by a sharp recession in 1921–22.

So the thought occurred it might be interesting, to me anyway, to compare and contrast the concerns of the day – the actual day – between then and now.

No can do. 100 years ago on the knocker was a Sunday. A day of journalistic rest. So Saturday, May 13 it was.

To be clear, then, I wasn’t looking for nostalgic fashion tips.

That quickly became an issue because I needed to look directly past what we’d nowadays call an advertorial from good old H & J Smith advising readers of the “Fashion’s Latest Craze’’ available at the shop’s Fancy Department.

Robyn Edie It’s the bit below this screenshot that we weren’t game to print today.

The store still stands proudly, though the Fancy Department appears to have been renamed, which we might agree to be a cause for faint regret.

Amid the daintiest of laces, children's Pictorial Hankies and Gauntlet Gloves the reader is promised piles of Ribbed Silk Hose in ... sorry, what was that colour?

It’s the N-word. Not one you’ll see lightly printed hereabouts nowadays. We thought hard about whether to take a photo zooming in on it as an illustration but, nope, that sat uneasily.

Nevertheless, a hasty Internet check confirms that the word was used with impunity in the early half of the 20th century to identify, for consumers, a shade of brown.

And as the ad proudly concludes: “The above is a clear indication that H & J Smith’s are nothing if not up-to-date’’.

It’s easy to look loftily from modern perspectives at this, and to smile or frown at a story based on expert medical opinions headlined ‘’Tropical Australia suitable for white settlement’’.

Robyn Edie All very well for the locals, but ...

That would be another headline you should scoot right past, pausing not a moment to learn that concerns about the rigours of the tropical climate in the Northern Territory had been addressed by experts of the day.

They were reassuring that in spite of fears to the contrary, the climatic conditions don’t actually thin the blood or thicken the skin. But there’s advice that “it would be well to compromise on the colour question and admit Indians or Chinese for domestic service. Otherwise, they would never get white women to go there’’.

(If you have female friends or family up Darwin way you might want to consider sending them a message of congratulations on their fortitude.)

There’s the briefest of snippets about the discovery of a dead rat in Domboola where “a case of plague is suspected’’.

That was the full extent of the story. However, beneath it lies a far more detailed account about an entirely different sort of plague.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Shouldn’t be allowed. Apparently.

Sydney in May 1922 is, it says here, a city overrun by returned soldiers’ bands.

“At every street corner the public are exploited by limbless and maimed soldiers pushing collection boxes under people’s noses.’

“The public outcry against what is regarded as a scandal resulted in the Lord Mayor contacting the Limbless Soldiers’ Association to report that only two or three bands would be allowed on the streets.’’

Men had refused to enter a hostel or accept Red Cross assistance, Lord Mayor averred because good money was to be made by begging. In fact, limbless men were being hired from Melbourne and elsewhere at 4 pounds weekly to collect in Sydney.

The association’s president replied that most of these men “honestly endeavoured to get work of an ordinary character but failed, and because of the non-success they are now acting as collectors for soldiers’ bands.’’

Not all the stories resonate with the impression that things have changed. A case in point would be a story about a local Railways official getting grilled by Invercargill retailers about freight charges and services. Turns out sugar might take a week to get from Bluff to the city.

Robyn Edie Good things take time. Then as now.

Except according to the Railways, that was a one-off incident.

What should we make of this, considering our own individual recent-times adventures with transport delays? The Bluff-Invercargill link was and remains at least a direct route. They wouldn’t have tolerated sending something that needs to travel such a short distance out of the province before redirecting it back down here, would they? That would be silly.

If you’re being purposeful in your Papers Past search you certainly don’t have time to read all 850 words or so about the Lumsden Royal Mail Hotel licensee facing charges of after-hours and under-age drinking.

Even though parts of it are written in the manner of a breathless whodunnit, with our hero Constable Henderson entering the bar parlour to find two men inside.

“Crawford had a glass of stout and Rish whisky. As he went in he heard Crawford say to Rish: You ---- fool! Why didn't you keep quiet? I knew he’d hear you.’'

On the underage drinking charge we read : ‘’George W Rogers, 17 years of age, said that Patterson, Wellman and he were served by Mrs Gwynne with raspberry and lemonade. There might have been beer in it.’’

Under the heading ‘’Control of Tonga...‘’ comes an account of an inflammatory circular printed on the island, protesting British interference.

“It warns Tongans,’’ says the report, “that their country has been bartered by unscrupulous people of rank who will forcibly take it and advises them to love their country and not squander money received for produce on decorations for women, but in arms and ammunitions to save the country from a big, forceful and grasping Empire.’’

Ah, but a translator had pointed out the circular was written in such bad Tongan it could easily be detected as the work of a European foreigner.

So there you go. Outside manipulations. The need to identify deep-fake reports clearly existed in 1922.

High-minded words issued from the triennial assembly of the Congregational Union of Australia and New Zealand in which the president Mr Davies, in an outspoken condemnation of worldliness, declared that a man had no more right to spend most of his life collecting wealth than a savage had to spend it in collecting scalps.

As for more earthly matters, the Wellington Post football writer had come up with a real sporting scoop and no mistake – an internal report to the South African Rugby Football Union on the 1921 Springbok tour of New Zealand.

It featured lots of complaints from Bok manager H C Bennett about our interpretation of the rules, including this grizzle:

Touch-down of tries should only be given if a player pressed the ball on the ground with both hands, he hurrumphed.

And he concluded, with much satisfaction: “New Zealand, in no gentle voice, claimed world supremacy in Rugby and for our team to have invaded her and on her own soil smashed her claim to sole supremacy was no mean feat.’’

From this, the casual reader might conclude the All Blacks copped a hiding. The three tests actually resulted in one win apiece and a goalless draw. But okay.

“We came as learners,’’ said Bennett, ‘’and we taught more than we learned.’’

Robyn Edie Penny for your thoughts?

And here, at last, is the sort of economic story we’ve been looking for.

Under the heading Cost of Living it describes wages going down.

Not just relative to prices going up. Wages going down. All over the place, too.

This was the year of a General Wage Order, lowering all wages.

Agriculture prices had dropped sharply, and the Arbitration Court had been given powers to set wage rates for the whole country.

So this weekend, a century ago, the big news of the day appears to have been the calculations for some specific industry reductions. For instance, watersiders were dropping one and a quarter pennies an hour. Cooks and stewards were copping it too. Unions were unhappy.

Pennies seem like such small change now. But they could buy you a lot in 1922. A good read, for starters. Two of them would get you a copy of The Southland Times.

Mind you, the online options in which we nowadays all rejoice were still a long way off.