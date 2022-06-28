I fear new health regime won't address south's critical needs

Invercargill National MP Penny Simmonds: pressures on Southland Hospital and other services are unsustainable.

There are thousands of people in Southland province who do not have access to a doctor.

I constantly get people coming into my Invercargill electorate office wanting help as they struggle to find a GP, including people who’ve moved south for work.

It seems wrong that these people can’t access basic primary healthcare services, but it’s something that this Government has done little to change.

Almost a year ago, I uncovered astonishing information that trainee doctor numbers at our medical schools, in Otago and Auckland had been capped since 2015.

Last year, during an Education Select Committee, I asked Education Minister Chris Hipkins why he hadn’t allowed more doctors to train and he said that it was too costly.

But instead of pumping $486 million into their health reforms, I believe the Government should have invested in more doctor training and improved health services for the south.

The University of Auckland medical school spoke publicly last week saying that increasing medical student places could ultimately address the country’s GP crisis. They could train the doctors, they just needed the funding.

While one Invercargill GP recently described the lack of doctors in Invercargill as “pretty dire,” with people travelling as far as Dunedin to see a GP.

A report, presented to the Southern District Health Board this month by independent consultants Sapere Research Group, reinforces this and states that Southern health services are “stuck in crisis mode.”

It says Southlanders with poor GP access are allowing their conditions to deteriorate until their health problems mean they end up at the hospital’s emergency department.

The ED department is then over-run, with wait times often well beyond what is clinically acceptable, as consultations deal with very sick patients.

Often these patients then cannot be admitted to medical wards because those wards are full, or because there are no nurses to resource the beds that are free.

The report says there are “unsustainable demand pressures on Southland Hospital (and other services) if we don’t change the way we do things’’

These are serious revelations for Southland people and I fear that they won’t be addressed under the new health regime.

Next Friday (July 1) the Southern District Health Board disappears and we transition to become part of Health NZ, as the Government’s reforms take effect.

At this time there are no commitments to addressing our chronic GP and nurse shortages, no moves to reduce waiting lists, improved access to gynaecological services, or additional beds and operating theatres at Southland Hospital.

In fact, there already appears to be a lack of will, with the Acting Deputy Director-General for Health NZ's Infrastructure Unit, John Hazeldine, recently saying the unit “wasn’t actively considering improving physical space at Southland Hospital,” with the southern region already receiving significant investment through the new Dunedin hospital.

Clearly this reflects a limited understanding of the critical state of southern health services and does not bode well for the urgent change that local people are relying on.

Penny Simmonds is the MP for Invercargill