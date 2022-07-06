Southland will benefit from EU free trade deal

Rino Tirikatene is the MP for Te Tai Tonga and parliamentary undersecretary for trade and export growth.

Four years of tough negotiating, an agreement fourteen years in the making. The EU-NZ Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has finally been secured, and unlocks access to one of the world’s biggest and most lucrative markets.

Aotearoa and its negotiators got the best deal possible. Right up until the eleventh hour, discussions were being had and changes being made. I’d like to acknowledge the hard mahi of the negotiators, Minister Damien O’Connor, and the Prime Minister for their efforts in getting the most benefit for Aotearoa across the line.

The European Union represents 27 member states and an economy of nearly 450 million high-income consumers. Each of these states have their own unique interests when it comes to this agreement, protection of their agriculture sector in particular was a major hurdle to cross, and access to a historically restrictive agricultural market is a massive win for Kiwi exporters.

Since the early offer in 2020, we have worked hard to push for a better deal for Kiwis that will further give our regions a boost – Southland, with its meat, dairy, fisheries and horticultural interests will continue to see further benefits from these.

High quality negotiations with the EU sets the precedent for future trade deals. Hopefully in the coming months and years, future FTA partners can look at what we have negotiated with the EU and UK and say “okay, we can make a deal like that with you too”.

Horticulture and fisheries are two of the big winners from this deal, which will see Southland having a significant boost in their exports.

From day one of the deal, there is immediate tariff elimination on all kiwifruit, onions, wine, apples, and mānuka honey, along with almost all fish and seafood and other horticulture products.

With seafood currently having a 25 per cent tariff, this is a huge saving to those exporters especially.

Cutting through the red tape and offering up high value market opportunities for our exporters is crucial for Southland, increasing our economic resilience and diversifying the markets we can export to.

New quota opportunities worth more than $600m in annual export revenue for the red meat and dairy sector will be available once the deal is fully implemented.

While it has been argued that this isn’t as substantial as initially hoped, it was always going to be give and take. High value products will do well here, and it is a meaningful increase to our EU access.

Finally, this FTA features a full Māori Trade and Economic Cooperation chapter, which exceeded expectations and will enhance the ability for Māori to access the multitude of benefits across the FTA.

Enhanced engagement practices were used to ensure treaty partners were able to engage and co-design the text from the outset, and I can say with confidence that this is a very strong outcome for Māori goods and services exporters.

Mauri ora!