Garston's tradition of slippery recreational satisfactions

Southland’s lost skating rink is at Garston. Long-since abandoned, the rink was a busy meeting place during the winter.

Carloads and busloads of people travelled from afar with warm clothes, soup and picnics to enjoy the opportunity to don skates and fall over.

Skates were available for hire and the rink was operated by volunteers from 3.30pm to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and weekends from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

That was weather-permitting of course!

The well-shaded rink nestled in a creek bed and relied on a good frost to maintain its usefulness.

Murie’s motorbike

Southland’s first motorbike was built by Robert Murie and demonstrated on February 18 1902.

The Southland Times said “Something new in the cycle line in the way of a motor cycle was to be seen careering along the streets of the town yesterday afternoon, and, of course, attracted much attention.

‘’Mr Murie, who has been appointed sole agent for the Crest oil automobile engine, has imported one of the lastest pattern.

‘’This engine (much too powerful for the purpose) has been temporarily fitted on a tandem cycle, and, working thoroughly satisfactorily, propelled the machine at a great pace.”

The following year P.H.Vickery was selling motorcycles with 2½ h.p. Minerva engines.

Tsunami theory rebuffed

In 2003 there was a claim from several scientists that they had discovered a 20km wide crater just south of the Snares Islands, formed by a meteorite impact around 1500AD.

They named it the Mahuika Crater after the Maori god of fire and claimed that the huge resulting tsumani had pushed a massive amount of sand and driftwood far inland and as much as 150m above sealevel around Mason Bay and Hellfire Hut on Stewart Island.

The tsunami, they said, resulted in the abandonment of Māori coastal settlements at that time.

Other scientists analysed the claim and called it ‘deceptive at best”.

They found no evidence of a crater nor of a megatsunami.

The ‘driftwood’ in the huge sand-blows at Mason Bay is logs from the remains of forests swallowed by the encroaching sand, and polished by the battering sandgrains into shapes that resemble driftwood.

The tongues of sand which are clearly visible from the air are wind-blown sand and not the result of a surge of seawater.

They are still actively growing in some places and being stabilised and vegetated in others. There is, however, some evidence to show that around 1500AD Māori settlements in the South Island moved from the coast.

This might have been in the aftermath of a tsunami but other factors such as increasing warfare or the loss of a food resource might have contributed.