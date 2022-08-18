Let's welcome more formal partnerships between iwi and local government

Rino Tirikatene speaking at the third reading of the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill in the House of Representatives debating chamber.

Rino Tirikatene is the MP for Te Tai Tonga

Local elections usually pass without much fuss but this year’s local elections are special because voters on the Māori roll can, in more than 27 local authorities, elect candidates standing in Māori wards.

At the last count there were more than 50 Māori wards across the country as dozens of local authorities as diverse as the Wellington City Council and the Waikato Regional Council acknowledge that Māori representation matters to the health of their local democracies.

Of course, different councils use different representation tools. In Nelson, the city council uses Māori wards to help represent Māori interests.

But in Southland the regional council (Environment Southland) uses an appointment system where mana whenua elect up to four representatives to sit on council standing committees.

I was privileged, as the MP for Te Tai Tonga, to sponsor a local bill in Canterbury that combines the best aspects of both of those systems.

Under the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill, which passed its third and final reading this month, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu enjoy the power to select and appoint two mana whenua representatives to the Canterbury Regional Council.

This is a landmark occasion for the uri of Ngāi Tahu too who, as collective, can exercise their stake in selecting their representatives.

As you can imagine, this didn’t come without some regressive and sometimes racist opposition.

I found that disappointing because it was, in fact, the John Key-led National Government that was responsible for first implementing iwi representation on the Canterbury Regional Council.

When the former Prime Minister’s Government appointed commissioners to the Canterbury Regional Council they included mana whenua commissioners as well.

That foresight helped strengthen the relationship between the council and Ngāi Tahu, improving the council’s insight into everything from resource management decisions to the needs of the community.

The commissioners are, of course, no longer. But the need for mana whenua representation persisted.

Hence our bill which makes mana whenua representation permanent.

This is a testament to the relationship between the council and Ngāi Tahu and their dedication to continually improving it.

It’s also a rebuke to the regressive forces who think that the treaty partnership is meaningless. Under the bill Ngāi Tahu bring their collective knowledge and responsibilities as kaitiaki of the air, waters, land, and coast to the council.

In the end, democracy is made stronger because more voices are heard at the table.

At this point I should say that this bill is unique to Canterbury. But it’s one part of a trend towards a more formal partnership between iwi and local government.

For example, dozens of councils have implemented Māori seats and iwi forums over the last 12 months in an effort to ensure that more voices, not fewer, are heard around their council tables.

This is in recognition that local government works better when it represents the interests of the entire community - including the tangata whenua community.

This is a model that could work across Te Tai Tonga. But it’s up to every community to decide what works best for them.

Canterbury has its model. So too does Southland.

Places like Waikato and the Bay of Plenty have theirs as well. But the principle remains the same no matter the region.

Iwi have a stake in local government as kaitiaki of their ancestral airways, waterways, and land. That means they have responsibilities and often the best means of discharging those responsibilities is via local government.

This shouldn’t be controversial and, in Canterbury and many other parts of New Zealand, I’m glad it’s not.