The making of a musical

Sally Bodkin-Allen, who composed the music for 18 Eden Avenue: "My life is like a musical.’’

A quest for theatrical uplift, honestly achieved, finds expression in a musical written by Southlanders, 18 Eden Avenue, which premieres at Invercargill Repertory, August 31 - September 3

When you’re told your charming musical is a song short, well okay. That’s something to consider.

But when it’s already taken a quarter of a century for your musical to reach that point, your reaction to such workshop feedback might have an extra tinge of exasperation to it.

READ MORE:

* Dominic Fike will release his Euphoria song, but with one important change

* Five Southlanders selected for NZ secondary school brass bands



That’s when lyricist scriptwriter Roger Gimblett and composer Sally Bodkin-Allen had to call on the experience they’d amassed during those intervening 25 years.

Initially Gimblett just didn’t want a bar of any extra song. But he was persuaded.

“You have to open to receiving criticism,’’ says Bodkin-Allen. “It’s certainly something we’re much better at now in our 50s than we were in our 20s.’’

Now Gimblett agrees he can’t imagine this show without that song, Three Strong Women.

Far from sounding like an afterthought, it's more a summation, central to a piece of musical theatre about growing and ageing.

Sings the grandmother:

What is life without some heartache

What is life without a scar

All the hurt that has defined us

Should remind us who we are

Robyn Edie/Stuff Playing three generations in 18 Eden Avenue are cast members Meadow Bodkin-Allen as Poppy, Julie Smith as Honoria, and Liv Cochrane as Sophie. The cast also features Craig Waddell as Arthur, Travis Luke as Gil and George O’Connell as Simon.

Lest there be any confusion, this story of a mother, daughter and grandmother in a once-grand now rundown boarding house with an overgrown garden, and three men in their lives, is no handwringer. It’s a funny show.

That’s partly because Gimblett’s a witty writer – his education included studying under Roger Hall – and partly because neither he nor his collaborator buy into the mindset that a show must be dark to be profound.

“I think,’’ Gimblett says, “to touch people emotionally, or even make people cry, in some ways you need to have made them laugh first.’’

Supplied Roger Gimblett

18 Eden Avenue is a project the two friends began as a pair of twenty something Invercargillites who met as students at Otago University. They shelved it as they pursued their independent careers - he’s an Australia-based lawyer, God help him, and she is a music researcher-teacher-composer at the Southern Institute of Technology.

But they did collaborate on other projects and these struck encouraging success. Dunedin’s Fortune Theatre chose Flowers at Breakfast as its 20th anniversary show and a Christmas production What Santa Does Other Days Of the Year has been produced in several centres including a gratifying run in pre-Covid Sydney.

The pandemic led to tough times for so many, which added to the motivation the pair felt to provide a refreshment to the careworn societies around them.

“I do think that the show we have written is not the show it would have been had we finished it in our twenties,’’ says Gimblett.

But one thing hadn’t changed.

“When I dragged the script out of the bottom drawer and dusted off the cobwebs I loved its optimism.’’

They both still felt that way, but the passage of time made clearer that it needed to be grounding in domestic and personal realities. Nothing impossibly idealised.

This still leaves room for a sense of abiding possibilities, and an outcome that is positive and affirming without clunking you over the head saying ‘’be happy’’.

Actually, if there is a clunk over the head in this show it’s in What’s My Motivation? a wee swipe at actorly pretentions shown by the character Gil, an aspiring thespian and guest at the family boarding house.

Might the song also be serving a little something to keep the cast members on their toes and not become too precious?

Gimblett, who has acted as well as directed, does consider himself a believer in the “say your lines and don’t bump into the furniture’’ style, but is quick to add that the immersive approach of method acting does work. For some people.

His own motivation was in part informed by having directed one graduate fresh from a New York acting course, in a period play.

“He kept staring at his teacup and not saying his line. After a very long pause I asked what he was doing and he told me he was envisaging who else might have drunk out of the teacup in the past.’’

The memory was hardly cast aside when Gimblett wrote the lines:

What’s my motivation?

How should I react

Happy? Sad? Indifferent?

Shattered or intact?

Is there something that I’m thinking

That the words cannot convey?

I need my motivation . . . if we have to wait all day

Robyn Edie/Stuff 18 Eden Avenue director Jason Fraser.

Director Jason Fraser says staging a musical was a leap of faith for Invercargill Repertory. Musical theatre is not its normal art form.

However, the crossover proved irresistible, given the strength of the music, lyrics, script, cast and production design ideas.

Bodkin-Allen’s employer the Southern Institute of Technology has itself played a key but hidden part in the show; the cast will be singing live over music recorded using the institute’s considerable resources.

The blessings of modern communication meant Gimblett and Bodkin-Allen have been able to collaborate from a distance far more easily than their earlier methodology which relied on faxes and mailed cassette tapes.

Mostly, nowadays he’d flick her lyrics. By her account, she generally prefers to work that way.

As he tells it, she was saddled with the unenviable task of trying to fit some of his tortured lines to music.

“I wish I’d listened to my piano teacher a bit more , and I think Sally wishes I had too. I have a horrible habit of inventing non-existent notes to add syllables to.’’

Mind you, his discipline has improved over time and, in any case, it also happens that the process works in the other direction. Bodkin-Allen draws on her sense of the characters and story to conjure up music for him to work with.

Gimblett: ‘’I prefer writing the way we do now, a bit of a mix - often a title or phrase suggesting the melody and then the rest of the lyrics being written to the tune.’’

He marvels at his partner’s capacity to write a melody and then do cartwheels with it, somehow without losing the simplicity.

As far as Bodkin-Allen is concerned, music comes naturally.

“My life is like a musical, to be fair. I burst into song quite frequently.’’

Between times, she’s forever humming or mentally turning over melodic ideas.

A mother of five, and married to real estate agent and musician Dene Allen, her mostly musical family’s support is all sorts of helpful, if sometimes ungentle.

Daughter Meadow is in the show. Daughter Ruby isn’t, but her contribution is there to be seen in the bridge to one particular song after advice communicated, as only a daughter can:

“Mum - this needs to go somewhere. I’m ready for this big note and you just . . . disappoint me.’’

Dr Sally Bodkin-Allen, as she now is, is a busy lass; a music educator who regularly composes and arranges for musicians in the community from school choirs to young performers and brass bands.

Her title at the SIT that of research manager, an academic discipline focused on the impact of singing confidence on the people’s wellbeing, particularly adolescents’.

She’s now deeply involved in what’s called outreach singing, helping others find their voices.

“A lot of people lack confidence singing in front of other people,’’ she says. “We look for ways to help people feel more confident about singing in different situations.’’

So often the damage was done when somebody told them as children that they couldn’t sing. Here she’s quietly emphatic; pretty much everyone can.

“Singing should be like walking and breathing.’

Roger Gimblett was born and bred in Invercargill and first met Bodkin-Allen at an Otago University hall of residence.

He started as a solicitor with Eagles and Eagles, a grounding “incredibly useful’’ in his subsequent career in legal regulation, to which he returned after two years OE for two years, working in the UK for a theatre company that owned 12 West End theatres in London.

He’s written for ABC television and is twice winner of a national one-act playwriting competition. His plays have been staged in the UK, India and South Africa as well as all around Australia.

Now settled in Sydney he works for the New South Wales Legal Services Commissioner, basically regulating the state’s …. wait for it. .. 35,000 lawyers.

He finds it a real window into human nature, seeing how lawyers get themselves into bother and, at the same time, the changes in client expectations.

Many just expect to be able to call their lawyers on their mobiles at any hour or weekends. Increasingly, people just have no time for themselves and it’s a problem intensified since people have been working from home during Covid.

“It’s another great reason to go to the theatre - where you have to turn the mobile off for a couple of hours.’’