The day they toppled the trooper

Southland’s Boer War memorial is the Troopers’ Memorial at the intersection of Tay and Dee Streets in Invercargill.

New Zealand’s 228 Boer War casualties included 24 from Southland whose names appear on the memorial.

The statue was carved in Italy and purchased for £85 but as it was being hoisted into position on September 2 1907, it fell and the head, legs and rifle were broken off.

Fortunately Dunedin sculptor Signor Bergamini was at hand.

It was reported: “Mr Bergamini got straight to business and after a careful scrutiny of the wreck announced that it could be made almost as good as new, and a great light came upon the countenances of those of the committee who were present.”

The statue is indeed as good as new.

However this was not Southland’s first Boer War memorial.

That was erected in Palmerston Street Riverton on April 30 1904.

It cost £105 and was made of grey Aberdeen granite fabricated in Italy. The memorial is called Wallace Troopers Memorial.

There are five names on the memorial D.B. Ferrar of Otautau, Frederick Goode of Riverton, D.F.McIntosh of Fairfax, Seth Kyle of Mossburn and Alexander Scott of Clifden. Ferrar died of infection on Somes Island after returning to New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill war memorials receive $679k in upgrades through Provincial Growth Fund

* Garston's tradition of slippery recreational satisfactions

* How Alexander Graham Bell lost interest in the telephone



Black swans

Southland’s first black swans were a pair introduced to the Mataura River in 1869.

They moved to the Invercargill Estuary the next year and one was shot by a boy… “Ignorant of what mischief he had done, and apparently proud of his achievement, the lad hoisted the quarry over his shoulder and marched for town, enquiring of every one he met whether they could tell the name of the monster he had killed.”

In the 1870s they reached plague proportions in some parts of New Zealand and by 1875 had re-established themselves in Southland probably by a natural spread from further north.

Oddly, the larger, white mute swans have largely failed in New Zealand.

The odd straggler reaches the estuary from further north but there are only a few breeding populations such as Lake Ellesmere/Te Waihora and Lake Virginia/ Rotokawau in Wanganui.

A 1970s portrait

Wake Up New Zealand, a 1975 guidebook for Australian visitors, praises Southland.

“From a railcar seat that is comfortable enough and adjustable, I look out on pastoral country like a green covertlet embroidered with lines of windbreak pines and thickly candlewicked with sheep.

‘’The emerald look of the drought-free land still owes much to planted pastures in soil diligently fertilised with superphosphate. In the harsh winter the sheep must be fed from the cropfields I see growing oats and barley, swede turnips and another leafy-topped vegetable called chou moellier.

‘’It is much used for the fattening of lambs. I watch the woollybums bouncing away in predictable panic as the train’s roar invades their railside pasture.

‘’Gore became the wealthiest urban centre in New Zealand with an average figure of shop spending nearly three times that of Auckland and describes itself as the centre of New Zealand’s richest farming district, internationally known for its grain production and its stud sheep and cattle, and the Mataura River as the world’s best-known trout stream.”