Govt splashing cash but achieving little with Milford project

The future of Milford Sound tourism should not be dictated from Wellington.

Jacqui Dean is the MP for Waitaki

The Government has spent $1.7 million but achieved next to nothing since its Milford Opportunities Project masterplan was unveiled just over a year ago.

The origins of the project are local - it was born out of discussions between the Southland District Council and Department of Conservation as they sought to address concerns around visitor congestion at Milford Sound and in the Milford Road corridor.

In July last year, the masterplan was unveiled to the public and the project was allocated $15 million to move on to stage three – design, planning, and implementation.

By then, Cabinet had agreed that a ministerial group, comprising the Ministers of Conservation, Tourism, and Transport, would be decision maker for this stage of the project.

A year on and the ministerial group have only just managed to appoint a board to assess the recommendations made in the masterplan.

This drawn-out process was made worse by a long delay in appointing a project director - a key role that went unfilled for nearly a year.

The project has been in a state of paralysis as government ministers have dithered and failed to drive it forward.

This is despite the original governance group recommending to the Government that the project move at speed into this stage while visitor numbers were low because of the pandemic.

Either the Government ignored that advice or was simply unable to get anything done before the border re-opened fully last month.

While little progress has been made in the past year, written questions have revealed that the consultancy bill for this stage of the project currently sits at over $800,000 with $187,000 of that going to recruitment agencies.

The past year has been a write-off. Local people are wondering what’s going on and those whose livelihoods depend on the decisions made as part of this process, are left waiting in limbo.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Jacqui Dean: This project was born out of the south and it’s the people here who must have the loudest voice.

I’ve been in regular contact with fixed wing aircraft operators who are worried about where the project is heading. Part of the proposal in the masterplan was for the runway at Milford Sound to be removed – something the Conservation Minister has not ruled out.

I fear that removing the runway is short-sighted and fails to reflect the contribution fixed-wing operators make to tourism in the Milford Sound and the role they can play in emergency situations.

Operators can see the writing on the wall, but with the project moving at a snail’s pace they don’t know whether to stick or twist.

There are currently 13 staff working on the project and I have no doubt that they want progress to be made. I will meet with the new project director in the coming weeks and look forward to hearing his thoughts on where the project is at.

It’s important that local people and tourism operators in the region are involved every step of the way. Pre-determination does no-one any favours.

The government ministers overseeing this project must understand that the future of Milford Sound tourism should not be dictated from Wellington. This project was born out of the south and it’s the people here who must have the loudest voice.

Consultation is key but it cannot be tokenistic - it must be genuine and thorough.

Piopiotahi Milford Sound is a unique and remarkable part of the country, it truly is the jewel in our nation’s crown.

The degree of inaction on behalf of the three government ministers overseeing this project has been incredibly disappointing.

What concerns me is the striking similarity between the Milford project and the Tū Te Rakiwhānoa Drylands Project in the Mackenzie Basin. There, an announcement was made, and more than a million dollars spent, but nothing meaningful has been achieved.

This Government has a poor track record when it comes to delivering outcomes for money spent and I don’t want to see history repeat itself in the Milford Sound.

Making announcements and spending money is the easy bit. The Government needs to find the right balance in maintaining conservation values, protecting livelihoods, and ensuring that visitors have an amazing experience.

The Milford Opportunities Project is important, and it needs to be done right.