Stewart Island diesel budget blow out

Stewart Island is powered by diesel and skyrocketing prices are having an impact.

Global pandemic and skyrocketing diesel costs mean an additional $709,475 needs to be spent on the power budget to run Stewart Island.

Stewart Island Community Board members at an extraordinary meeting on Monday will discuss the additional funding needed.

The total estimated budget for fuel for the Stewart Island Electricity Supply Authority in the 2022/2023 is estimated as $1,232,000. The fuel budget set through the annual pan for the year is $522,525.

Board members will consider whether to approve the additional funds and if it will come from the SIESA reserves.

A report to the board says "In mid-2022 global geopolitical and pandemic influences emerged to affect the supply and demand of diesel...these influences have seen unprecedented increases in the price of diesel. Given the above, the budget for the LTP is insufficient to meet current pricing".

Since 2008 the Southland District Council and the board has investigated renewable energy sources for the island.

Council staff are working with consultants to assess long-term solutions, and it also needs help from Central Government to assist in the development of a proposal to align national strategic policy around the influence of fossil fuels.

Diesel generators use about 360,000 litres of diesel a year for the island of about 400 residents.

In 2020 a proposal was put forward for wind turbines but access to land for the turbines scuppered the project.