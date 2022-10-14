Huge weekend in Bluff for mountain biking

Thomas Benson, of Mt Aspiring College, Wanaka, competes in the under 20 Boys Enduro class at the ŠKODA National School Mountain bike championships. More than 400 participants from around the country are competing on tracks on Bluff Hill.

More than 400 secondary-school aged students have descended on Bluff for the 2022 ŠKODA National School Mountain Bike Championships.

Hosted by the Southland Mountain Biking Club, the event has attracted competitors from all over New Zealand.

Southland Mountain Biking Club president Donald Heslip said there had been more than 600 entries for the event, with more than 400 students taking part.

It was the first time the club had hosted the national event since the Bluff cross-country trail network had been redone, he said.

“It’s been really good, we’ve had families from Rotorua come down and say this is some of the best riding in the country ... it’s really put Bluff on the map as a mountain biking destination.”

Many families had taken the opportunity to travel down the South Island and spend time in Invercargill, Bluff and Stewart Island as a result of the event, he said.

The event began with the Enduro competition on Thursday, with down hill riding taking place on Friday and Saturday, and a final cross-country event concluding the competition on Sunday, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Oliver King, 16, of Cromwell College, left, and Bailey Taylor, 18, of Fiordland College after competing in the Enduro race at the national championships.

The Southland Club had put its hand up to host the competition two years ago.

“We really didn’t know with everything with Covid-19 [back then], but I said ‘I am not pulling out, Bluff needs this’ ... we’re really pleased with how it’s going so far.”

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment announced Invercargill City Council would receive $981,380 through the Tourism Infrastructure Fund to upgrade shared paths, toilets and the carpark at Bluff Hill.

Heslip said the funding would allow the trail network to be even larger, with better facilities, and thanked the ICC and Bluff community for their assistance.