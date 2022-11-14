Banking Ombudsman investigates SBS refusal to refund victim

Police and the Banking Ombudsman are investigating after an Invercargill man was fleeced of $134,000.

The Banking Ombudsman is now investigating the SBS Bank’s refusal to refund an Invercargill fraud victim’s $134,000.

The case involves a pensioner who lost the money after his online accounts were hacked by cyber criminals.

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden confirmed she was investigating the matter. A typical fraud investigation would take three months to complete, she said.

In September, police said they were investigating the man’s complaint that $134,000 was stolen from his online SBS Bank account.

READ MORE:

* BNZ makes goodwill payment to Hamilton identity fraud victim after delays

* Bank agrees to refund $11k to scam victim despite warning him 'girlfriend' might be fake

* Romance scam victim complains after bank fails to refund lost $23,000



The man lost the money after cyber criminals hacked his online bank accounts, convinced staff to change his phone number, then siphoned his money in an elaborate scam, The New Zealand Herald reported.

When asked for comment on Monday, SBS Bank said: “We remind all of our members to be vigilant with their personal banking information.”

The bank did not answer specific questions about the case.

Given the incident was currently being investigated by the Banking Ombudsman and the police, it could only confirm it was assisting with and supportive of the investigation processes, the spokesperson said.

“The bank is a participant in the Banking Ombudsman scheme and fully supportive of the service it provides. It is important that we allow the investigation to continue and follow due process.”

In late September the bank said it took the protection and privacy of its members personal information very seriously and had numerous safeguards in place.

Scammers have been busier than ever in their efforts to fleece bank customers, according to the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s latest annual report.

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said in late September that the scheme received 535 scam complaints out of a total of 4732 in 2021-22 - an increase of 63 percent on the previous year.

“We have tremendous sympathy for customers who are caught in scams, as the financial and psychological impact can be significant. Year-on-year we have seen increases in fraud and scam cases.

“We received 50 percent more cases in the latest quarter (April to June 2022) compared to the previous quarter.”

Banks are required by the Code of Banking Practice to reimburse unauthorised transactions – provided the customer has complied with the bank’s terms and conditions and taken reasonable steps to protect their banking.

Banks also have a duty to provide banking services with reasonable skill and care – including having reasonably robust security systems. Where there has been an unauthorised payment, the bank should try and recover the funds from the person who received them.

“Unfortunately, recovery is often not possible despite the banks’ efforts: in most instances the recipient has already passed on the money and there is very little or nothing to recover,” Sladden said.

"Scammers are becoming increasingly devious in their efforts to steal customers’ money, but customers can foil the overwhelming majority of these attempts by following some basic precautions."

She said these precautions included: password-protecting your devices and using strong passwords or biometric log-ins, never disclose PINs or passwords or save them in any way – including in your internet browser settings or in disguise, never log in to internet banking when someone has remote access to your device and looking up reviews of investment companies before investing and check accounts regularly.