Now that's what we call a powerball lottery

15:26, Nov 25 2022
All those shots and not one of them sliced.
Kavinda Herath/Stuff
Sometimes on a golf course, crying “Fore!’’ won’t quite cut it.

So it was when the Southland Business Chamber held its annual golf day on November 25.

The event at the Otatara course also featured fundraising helicopter drop, raining about 1500 of balls down on the pin.

The drop on was held under police supervision, courtesy of Constable Gee Gasparin
Kavinda Herath/Stuff
The balls were numbered and the sponsor of the winning ball – Ross McCulloch’s as it happened – earned $1000.

The event itself raised, on initial estimates, about $5000 to support the Young Enterprise Scheme to upskill and inspire the next generation of business leaders.

Otatara Primary School pupils provided a swift cleanup. Leading the charge was Max Manson (11).
Kavinda Herath/Stuff
Following the tidy up, which enlisted Otatara Primary School pupils, the course was returned to the more traditional endeavours of the terrestrial golfers.

 