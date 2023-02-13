Gore District Council records a 'satisfactory' surplus amid Covid-19 uncertainty

The Gore District Council says it doesn't know what the final cost of the new Civic Administration Building is yet because final invoices were still being received.

The Gore District Council recorded a surplus of $2.445 million compared with a budgeted figure of $4.485 million to the year ended June 2022.

The council says given the higher degree of cost uncertainty associated with Covid-19 and the prevailing economic climate, this result is considered to be satisfactory.

The council’s annual report is included in the agenda for a full council meeting on Tuesday.

It says total borrowing at year-end was $35.5 million, which is $5.216 million less than what was forecast because of the timing of the expenditure on key projects such as the stormwater and wastewater separation, the desludging of the oxidation ponds, the James Cumming Community Centre and Library, and the upgrade of the Council’s enterprise management system.

The council planned to spend $27.8 million, but expenditure totalled $32.3 million because of additional District Plan costs of $527,000; $657,000 for consultants to backfill vacant positions in planning, governance, IT and finance; and $465,000 unbudgeted expenditure for Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs, which was unbudgeted as it was dependent upon the funding being granted.

Legal expenses were also over budget by $371,000 due to an employment matter and the Environment Court hearing for the bridge across the Mataura River, and the 3Waters and Aquatic Centre activities budget was $239,000 over budget because of inflationary increase in chemical costs.