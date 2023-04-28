International customer's complaint prompts review of dogs in yards at Southland plant

A complaint from an international customer about the use of dogs in its stockyards has lead to the Alliance Group moving into negotiations with shepherds at its Lorneville plant near Invercargill. (File photo)

A complaint from an international customer about the use of dogs in its stockyards has ledto the Alliance Group moving into negotiations with shepherds at its Lorneville plant near Invercargill.

Alliance general manager people and safety Chris Selbie said at the majority of Alliance’s processing plants across the country, shepherds do not use dogs to help move livestock, so its Lorneville plant is ‘’an outlier in this area’’.

Stuff has seen a letter, dated April 20, which was sent to the shepherds at the plant issuing a final instruction to immediately comply with the use of only one dog in the yards, after two dogs were used that morning.

The letter, signed by production manager Roger Pope, says disciplinary action would be taken on the basis that the shepherds were refusing to comply with a reasonable work instruction if they did not comply with the requirement.

READ MORE:

* Alliance Group invests $16m in warehouse technology at Lorneville

* Alliance invests in new cutting technology



The letter says international markets were driving the change and failing to comply puts the business at risk.

Selbie said the co-operative was working constructively with its people and the New Zealand Meatworkers Union to address this issue.

The Meatworker’s Union has been approached for comment, but Stuff understands the shepherds have concerns about additional stress on themselves and their dogs if they are not able to use two dogs during their shifts.

It is understood talks occurred on Wednesday, and again on Thursday afternoon.

STUFF Awkward questions about where meat comes from are an unavoidable fact of life for parents

Selbie said the issue came about after an international customer recently raised a concern about the level of pressure applied to livestock through the manner in which the company use dogs at its Lorneville plant and the resulting risk of increased animal stress.

“We also know that stress can lead to higher pH levels in animals, which can affect meat quality,’’ he said.

Alliance Group exports red meat to more than 65 countries.

“We know that the expectations of our customers and our global markets evolve. We need to ensure we continue to meet these expectations, so we can remain a world-leading producer of grass-fed lamb, beef and venison.’’

Silver Fern Farms confirmed it does not use dogs in the yards at its sites.