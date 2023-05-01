Southland man recalled to prison for being an undue risk to community safety

A Southland man has been recalled to prison after it was deemed he was a risk to community safety.

A Southland man has been recalled to prison after it was deemed he was a risk to community safety, after he failed a drug test and associated with a person associated with the Mongrel Mob while on parole.

The Parole Board considered an application for Dylan Jade Barclay, 30, to be recalled from parole to prison to continue serving his effective sentence of five years for aggravated robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, reckless driving, dangerous driving, driving with evidence of drugs and other offending.

The hearing was held on March 21 at Invercargill Prison after an application was made by Barclay’s probation officer. The grounds for the hearing were undue risk to community safety, breach of release conditions and committing an offence punishable by imprisonment.

The decision of the board says Barclay was released from prison on December 6, 2022 with conditions to continue until six months beyond the statutory release date which was then 27 November 2023.

The parole officer said Barclay’s employer had expressed concern about Barclay’s poor attitude creating a risk of losing the employment. There was also information about Barclay disclosing contact with an old friend with a Mongrel Mob association.

On February 8, Barclay was tested for drugs and on February 13 there was a positive test result for methamphetamine, the parole board decision says.

Barclay’s lawyer, Sonia Vidal, said Barclay accepted he had breached his conditions, but there were difficulties with the employment and the breach occurred at a time of high pressure.

She told the parole board Barclay was willing to engage in further drug treatment in the community, but the board noted it did not have any definite detail about that.

The parole board also noted that an order for an interim recall was made on February 13, but Barclay was not returned to custody until March 2. He had told the parole board what he had been doing at that time the board said it seemed that he was simply not facing up in a responsible way to his situation.

The parole board said its assessment was that Barclay posed an undue risk to community safety.

His release date from prison was now December 14, but he would be seen by the board again in May for parole to be considered, and it hoped there was a possibility of Barclay seeking further treatment.