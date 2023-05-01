Gangs involved in Riversdale drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting at Riversdale in Northern Southland in the early hours of Sunday morning is gang related, and no arrests have been made in relation to the incident, police say.

Police were alerted to an address in Hull St at 3.10am on Sunday following a report of a firearm being discharged.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person received minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to Gore Hospital for treatment.

A police spokesperson said enquiries into the nature of the incident were ongoing, however at this stage it was believed shots were fired towards the address from a vehicle.

READ MORE:

* One person injured in early morning shooting in Riversdale



The incident was believed to involve gang members, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said police would like to reassure the public that this was believed to be an isolated incident involving parties that were known to engage with one another, rather than members of the public.

A link between the shooting and a burned-out vehicle in the Hokonui Hills near Gore has not yet been established, however enquiries into this were ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said it received a call about a car on fire on Dolamore Park Rd at 3:51am and a crew from Gore attended.

STUFF Bullet holes in the fence of a property where a person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Riversdale.

The car fire was put out and thermal imaging equipment was used to see if anyone was ‘’laying low’’ in the area, he said.

The fire was deemed suspicious, and the car was ‘’completely destroyed’’, the spokesperson said.

A person who lived near the house at Riversdale told Stuff they had heard shots being fired on Sunday morning.

”We don’t want that shit here, the bloody idiots,’’ they said.

Another said they also heard the shots being fired, and it was ‘’very scary at the time’’.

”It’s very quiet here at nighttime so when something like that happens everyone knows about it.’’

Police had been at the property for most of the day on Sunday, they said.

Ardlussa Community Board chairman Richard Clarkson said he had not had any feedback from the community about the incident.

“I would say people are definitely concerned about it,’’ he said.

The shooting is the second in the area in recent months.

On March 6 shots were fired at a house on Hamilton St in Gore at 2.50am.