Bridge win for rural residents following emotional plea to Southland councillors

Will Lindsay, left, with parents Mary and John Lindsay, and neighbour Alini Finlayson, own farmland on both sides of the Riverside School Rd bridge. They have successfully fought for it to remain open rather than be closed due to the costly repairs required. (File photo)

A Southland District Council decision to retain a rural bridge has been met with clapping and handshakes by relieved residents.

The district has an ageing stock of bridges and the council cannot afford to keep them all open due to the spiralling cost of repairs, a report says.

Decisions on whether to repair a bridge or close it are based on factors including their condition and alternative detour routes.

Council staff recommended the Riverside School Rd bridge near Dipton be closed, as its replacement costs were large and an alternative detour route was deemed suitable.

However, farmers from the area, including some with land on both sides of the bridge, rallied against the idea.

About 15 turned up at a council meeting on Wednesday to try and convince councillors it should remain open, despite council staff recommending it be closed.

Mary Lindsay, who argued the same point at the previous council meeting when councillors deferred their decision, turned up with an army of supporters, including husband John.

John choked up when detailing the importance of the bridge to their livelihoods.

He said three families, including his, owned farmland on both sides of the bridge and they paid a combined $68,000 in rates a year.

The bridge was an “essential item” for the farmers, he said.

“We don’t get water, sewage or a rubbish collection, this is the most important thing we get.”

The farmers had spent money on infrastructure to suit working their farm on both sides of the bridge, he said.

“We all have to travel across the bridge to check and feed stock on the other side ... the alternative route is not feasible for stock movement.”

Mary said the closure of the bridge would cut their business off at the knees and would be a kick in the guts.

The same words were used by councillor Derek Chamberlain when elected members discussed the issue.

“It’s a bit of a kick in the guts for rural Southland when bridges are left for 30-odd years with no maintenance, and all of a sudden ... we are going to close it with no consultation with the community. I think it’s a criminal shame council has allowed this to happen.”

Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh earlier said many of the council’s large number of bridges were near the end of their safe operating lives, and the council’s latest long term plan had allowed for a higher level of funding for bridge renewals than previously.

“It has also forecast increased spending over the next 10 years.”

All councillors ultimately voted for the Riverside School Rd bridge to remain open for light vehicles initially, with interim safety measures put in place until it was replaced.

It would be “re-prioritised for replacement in lieu of other bridges”.

The decision was met with applause by the residents at the meeting, with Mary Lindsay shaking the hands of several seated councillors before leaving the chamber.

However, the news was not so good for the Channel Rd bridge in Springhills, near Winton, which did not have any residents fighting its corner.

Councillors decided the Channel Rd bridge would be removed.