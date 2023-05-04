'Will the real whodunnit please stand up?' Gore council manager and deputy mayor call for information leaker to 'fess up'

Gore district deputy mayor Cr Keith Hovell said ‘the future of our role as Councillors is in jeopardy if the fall out from the extraordinary Council meeting is not resolved extremely quickly.’ (File photo)

A day after information from an in-committee meeting was leaked to the media, Gore District Council deputy mayor Keith Hovell emailed councillors saying ’’the likelihood of all elected members being replaced by a Commissioner was significantly heightened’’ if no-one took responsibility for the leak.

Councillors met at an in-committee meeting on March 28 where the breakdown of the working relationship between mayor Ben Bell and council chief executive Stephen Parry was discussed. They had entered mediation in December, but the meeting was told the situation was unresolved.

Information from that meeting, including the decision for the council to pay a $9,000 legal bill incurred by Parry for his mediation, and the fact there had been some discussion about a vote of no confidence in the mayor, were leaked to the media.

At a council meeting on April 18 the council voted to seek an independent review of its governance, and to appoint a councillor to act as an intermediary between Bell and Parry.

Emails from councillors and staff released to Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meeting Act show the council realised information had been leaked after The Southland Times contacted Hovell and Parry about the details of the meeting, on March 30.

Since then, a senior manager and the deputy mayor have both called on the person who leaked the information to come forward.

It is understood that has not happened, and the source of the leak remains unknown to the council.

On the evening of March 31, Hovell emailed all councillors, saying ‘’the future of our role as councillors is in jeopardy if the fall-out from the extraordinary council meeting is not resolved extremely quickly.’’

He had had a lengthy discussion with Local Government New Zealand, which he said considered the release of in-committee information as ‘’extremely serious’’.

“Given it also included personal information regarding the chief executive, LGNZ believe the government will view this situation as being bad beyond anything else occurring in local government in recent times,’’ he wrote.

The Department of Internal Affairs had been asked to report to the Minister of Local Government. Options available to the Minister include assigning an advisor to the mayor and/or councillors, or sacking of all elected officials, Hovell wrote.

He said someone had directly or indirectly enabled information from the meeting to be passed to the press, and he asked that person to speak to him.

“In the absence of any person taking responsibility for the information being supplied directly or indirectly to the press, the likelihood of all elected members being replaced by a commissioner is significantly heightened,’’ he wrote.

“This will be at considerable cost to the ratepayer.’’

Council staff have also met with Government officials in relation to the leak.

An email council lifestyle community services manager Rex Capil sent to a redacted source on April 3 said he and Parry were meeting officials from the Department of Internal Affairs on April 6 at their initiation ‘’but we won’t be holding back on information the Minister needs to be aware of.’’

The same day he emailed the council’s senior management team saying there was a ‘’need for elected members to be held to account for their actions and fess up for leaking public excluded material.’’

‘’This is now nationally significant and also sector reputationally significant,’’ he wrote.

“Therefore when you get the 10 councillors together tomorrow it should be top priority that this needs to be dealt with and each Cr [councillor] needs be asked – will the real whodunnit please stand up?

He confirmed the council’s privacy officer had contacted the Privacy Commission to report a breach of privacy after he sought legal advice.

On April 4, Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty told Stuff he was monitoring the conflict at the council, but it had not yet reached the point at which he could intervene.