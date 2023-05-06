Hit with a metal pipe, shot by police, sent to prison

A Southland man who swiped a knife at police before being shot has been sent to prison after appearing in the Invercargill District Court.

A Southland man who was smacked over the head with a metal pipe by a truck driver and shot with a Glock pistol by a police officer has been sentenced to prison.

Judge Russell Walker handed down a 29-month sentence to Lincoln Peter Hamilton when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court in late April.

Multiple events led up to the police shooting of the 46-year-old, who at the time was swiping a knife at a retreating police officer on State Highway 1 at Dacre, Southland.

Hamilton admitted a raft of charges in relation to his prolonged offending, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, assault with a weapon, intentional damage, intentional aggravated robbery and breach of a protection order.

The Crown summary of facts said in March 2022 a protection order was issued which prohibited Hamilton from contacting a woman.

Despite this, Hamilton arrived at her Southland address on March 17 and verbally abused her. He proceeded to attack her car with an axe, kicked her in the thigh after she threw a box of beer at him, and sped from police who abandoned the chase when he exceeded 140kph.

Two days later, after receiving what turned out to be incorrect information the woman may have been harmed or killed, police arrived at Hamilton’s residence near Dacre, but he did not answer the door despite being inside.

He was seen acting aggressively in the house and officers believed they heard a gunshot so retreated and called the Armed Offenders Squad.

Hamilton jumped in his car, intentionally rammed a police car in his driveway, and travelled at speed towards State Highway 1.

As he approached Dacre Hall on State Highway 1, he stopped his vehicle on the road as it was no longer drivable due to damage from hitting the police car.

He walked to a stopped vehicle behind his car and attempted to gain access, but the occupants locked the doors.

As police approached he ran to other vehicles and was seen holding a knife in one hand and a metal object in the other.

He approached a Fonterra milk tanker which was stopped in the northbound lane, climbed up to the cab door and in an attempt to gain access, used a metal firearm bolt to smash the driver’s window.

The milk tanker driver, who believed Hamilton was attempting to take his truck, then grabbed a metal pipe from inside his cab and hit Hamilton on the head to get him off his cab, the summary says.

Hamilton got off the cab, and with the knife in his hand ran behind the truck to another stationary vehicle. He tried to open the passenger door but the driver held it shut.

At the same time police were pursuing him on foot, with an officer holding a 40ml sponge-round firearm.

Hamilton swung his knife at the police officer multiple times and moved towards the officer who was retreating, the summary says.

The 40ml sponge round failed to fire, and the officer continued to retreat as Hamilton made numerous attempts to swipe at him with the knife.

The police officer then drew his Glock pistol and shot Hamilton once in the left abdomen, the summary says.

He fell to the ground and dropped the knife while lying on the ground. Police handcuffed him and immediately applied trauma care to the gunshot wound, before waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Hamilton underwent surgery to his left abdomen at Southland Hospital, with X-rays showing the bullet lodged in the middle of his abdomen, close to his spinal area.

Judge Walker’s sentencing notes said Hamilton had admitted to losing the plot after being woken by police who were investigating what they thought may have been a homicide.

His thinking at the time was irrational, Hamilton had told a report writer.

“In my head I was being accused of murder, and I was not at all happy about that. I just went off and did things I should not have done.”

Hamilton had told the report writer that neither alcohol nor illegal drugs were a factor at the time of the offending.

The judge’s notes say Hamilton had left school at the age of 16 and began using drugs recreationally, but he was later introduced to methamphetamine which became a daily habit.

Hamilton was correct in assessing that to stay clear of the courts in future, he needed to remain off drugs, not have contact with his old associates and engage in counselling.

“You know what to do, you just have to do it,” the judge said.

He suppressed the name of the police officer in charge.