Council pays grieving dad's legal bill after Lachie Jones' death

Lachie Jones' body was found in Gore's wastewater ponds in January 2019. He was three years old when he died. (File photo)

The Gore District Council has paid a grieving dad’s legal bill because it shared his concerns about the police investigation into a toddler’s death.

Lachie Jones, 3, was found dead in the council’s wastewater pond on January 29, 2019.

The council was taken to court by WorkSafe for failing to adequately fence the ponds, and in March was ordered to pay each of Lachlan’s parents $55,000, and cover WorkSafe’s prosecution costs of more than $18,000, but it was not fined.

However documents released this week reveal the council decided to pay Lachie’s father’s legal bill of $30,390, owed to Dawkins Law which tried to get the police case reopened prior to the trial, as both the council and the father thought the police did not properly investigate Lachie’s death.

The council also had a $500 bill from law firm Chapman Tripp, the information requested under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act showed.

Council chief executive Stephen Parry said the council didn’t hold information about other costs incurred, as they were covered by its insurers.

“The council paid $30,390 to Dawkins Law on behalf of Paul Jones. This was for work relating to asking for the police investigation into the disappearance and death of Lachlan to be reopened,’’ he said.

Parry said the council was concerned about the inadequacies in the initial police investigation that WorkSafe relied on in its legal proceedings.

Jones’ lawyer Bill Dawkins had written a 31-page letter to Superintendent Paul Basham in August 2020, describing the police investigation as “patently deficient”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Paul Jones speaks outside court after sentencing of the Gore District council.

Dawkins pointed out police had not carried out a scene examination, or produced a timeline in relation to the death. There were also issues with the examination of Lachie’s body, and inconsistencies in some witnesses statements.

Two months after the letter, police said they would review the case. In November 2021, police said the review was concluded and all matters would be referred to the coroner.

After the council’s sentencing this year, Jones called for police to investigate the case for a third time, but police commissioner Andrew Coster declined, again saying the case was with the coroner.

No charges, other than those against the council, have ever been laid in relation to the death.

Jones has always maintained Lachie did not walk the 1.2km from his home, down a gravel road, over a fence and through scrubby land to where he was found. He had bare feet, but said his body had no marks or scratches on it when he was found.