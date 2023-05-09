Angry, frustrated Southland teachers strike for 'fair' pay

Southland teachers strike on the streets for better pay and conditions.

Striking Southland teachers are furious at the latest “ridiculous” pay offer from the Education Ministry, a long-time educator says.

However, the ministry says the offer is “comprehensive”, increases the base salary for all teachers and addresses the key issues of the secondary teachers’ union [PPTA].

Dozens of Southland secondary school teachers picketed at several locations in Invercargill on Tuesday as the 10-month pay impasse continues.

The teachers, who have joined nationwide strike action for secondary and area school teachers, say they are asking for a settlement that will ensure retention and recruitment of staff in the sector.

READ MORE:

* Rolling strikes, home learning still on cards as teachers' pay dispute rumbles on

* Papakura High School sends students home due to lack of teachers

* Striking teacher's length-of-country move to stay in profession



Bill Claridge, a secondary teacher and Southland chair of the PPTA union, told about 50 striking teachers gathered at Wachner Place that the latest offer was a 12% pay rise over five years.

It didn’t match inflation and teachers had gone from being angry to furious, he said.

He described the offer as ridiculous and questioned if the Education Ministry was trying to wear them down in negotiations.

Pip Smith, an Invercargill secondary teacher, said there was a teacher and reliever teacher shortage in Southland, and the pay of beginner teachers wasn’t going to keep people in the profession.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Megan Phillips at the Southland secondary and area schools teachers’ strike at Wachner Place, Invercargill on Tuesday morning.

Southland man Chris Abercrombie, the acting national president of the PPTA, said the teachers wanted a pay rise that matched cost of living increases.

It was not good enough that in New Zealand school teachers had had to go to foodbanks, something Abercrombie had done himself, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Teacher Terry McNamara at the Southland secondary and area schools teachers’ strike at Wachner Place, Invercargill on Tuesday morning.

Education Ministry employment relations general manager Mark Williamson said the ministry was disappointed the PPTA had not paused its action, which he said was disrupting student learning, given the “comprehensive offer” made to settle pay and conditions for secondary teachers.

The offer addressed the key issues brought to the negotiations by the PPTA, he said.

“We have increased our offer on the base salary for all teachers. The new maximum base salary would increase to $100,000 (11.11%) by December 2024, as opposed to an increase to $96,000 (6.67%) as a top base rate in our October offer.”

Similar increases applied across the teachers’ pay scale, with base rates increasing by 11% to 14% by December 2024.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Mostly Southland Girls’ High School teachers protest at the Tweed street roundabout in Invercargill on Tuesday morning.

“This means, with progression, teachers who are not yet at the top of the scale will receive actual increases of up to 31% during the three years of the agreement.”

The offer provides an immediate average salary increase of 4.7% across all steps backdated to 1 December 2022. If accepted, the offer would put salary increases for secondary teachers ahead of the national average salary increase of 4.3% in the year to March 2023 (as measured by the Labour Cost Index).

The offer also recognised the need to grow support for beginning teachers, he said.

“Our offer on the first step on the scale has increased to $58,505 (13.92%) from December 2024, as opposed to $57,358 (11.68%) in our October offer.”