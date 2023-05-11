Southland District ratepayers fork out for water cartage to Curio Bay camping ground

The Southland District Council carts water to the Curio Bay Camping Ground at ratepayer expense.

The Southland District Council has spent thousands of dollars trucking millions of litres of water to the Catlins so a trust-run camping ground can remain open in the summer months.

The Curio Bay Camping Ground in the Catlins is on council reserve land and the South Catlins Charitable Trust leases the reserve and runs the camping ground.

Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh said since July 2019 the council had spent $120,000 delivering at least 250 truckloads of water, or seven million litres, to a reservoir that supplied the camping ground and the Curioscape visitor centre (also run by the trust), and DOC volunteer accommodation.

The trucks cart the water to Curio Bay from Edendale, which is the nearest potable water source.

READ MORE:

* Cohesive tourism strategy needed for Catlins

* Curioscape visitor centre officially opens at Curio Bay

* Yellow-eyed penguins on the agenda for SDC



The council initially started delivering water in trucks because the freshwater bore at Curio Bay had become unsuitable because of saltwater infiltration, and no alternative drinking water source was available.

The council used Government stimulus funding to fix the saltwater issue by using a blend of bore water and spring water. But the system was never able to provide enough water to supply the camping ground and visitor centre during the warm months of high visitor numbers, hence the need to truck water in.

When asked the benefits to ratepayers of the council paying to truck water to Curio Bay, McIntosh said the wonderful facilities at Curio Bay assisted the economy in that part of the district.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Entrance to the Curio Bay camping ground in the Catlins.

Southlanders and other visitors used the campground and visited other attractions at Curio Bay, while Curio Bay and the Catlins was on the 600km Southern Scenic Route which had natural and cultural attractions which brought tens of millions of dollars to the Southland and Otago economies.

“Southland District Council supports the small community at Curio Bay who happen to live in one of the jewels in the southern tourism crown.”

Neither the camping ground or Curio Bay visitor centre would be viable without a suitable water source, he said.

The council was currently evaluating a potential alternative water source at Niagara, but was in the early stages of investigation.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The South Catlins Charitable Trust’s Curioscape visitor centre at Curio Bay in the Catlins.

Paul Duffy, a South Catlins Charitable Trust trustee and a Southland District councillor, said the trust, which was formed by the community, was not in a financial position to pay for the water cartage given the tourism downturn since Covid-19.

“We were getting 150,000 visitors a year there prior to Covid, so it’s an important place to be providing a water supply to.”

Over the years the trust had spent a lot of money improving the facilities at the Curio Bay camping ground and building Curio Bay’s curioscape visitor centre, and it was in the council’s interests to supply safe water to visitors, he said.

It was not ideal that the council was paying, but it would not be long-term, he said.

The trust had been paying the council $20,000 a year to cover sewage reticulation work and some water costs, he added.