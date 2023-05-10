Man on a 'substance abuse meltdown' wanted to go to jail for a break
A man feeling “overwhelmed with life” thought he would cope better if he had a few days in jail.
So he called police communications and said he was going to kill his former partner, and would stab police, the Gore District Court heard on Wednesday.
Kenneth James Cartwright, 45, a carpenter of Gore, had consumed alcohol and cannabis when he called the police threatening his former partner, who had a protection order in place against him since 2015.
Police put up a cordon around Cartwright’s house. When he came outside he was aggressive, and police had to use pepper spray and a taser to contain him. During that time he kept reaching for his pocket and police were concerned he was carrying a knife, a summary of facts said.
Cartwright’s lawyer Jono Ross told the court Cartwright was feeling completely overwhelmed and unable to cope on the night of December 18. But since his arrest, he had been sober for 115 days, he said.
Cartwright had spent seven weeks in custody and three months on electronically monitored bail since his arrest. He had lost his home and many of his possessions, including about $15,000 in invoices he was due to send out for his carpentry work, while he was in custody.
Judge Russell Walker said after Cartwright’s arrest, he told police he wanted to go ‘’on a meth bender’’ and ‘’wanted to go to jail to get away from his kids”.
Cartwright had 26 previous convictions, but in the last 10 years he had only appeared in court six times, Judge Walker said.
Cartwright’s offending was ‘’a substance abuse meltdown’’, Judge Walker said.
“This had all the hallmarks of a cry for help, but was completely inappropriate,’’ he said.
Cartwright was sentenced to 15 months of intensive supervision with judicial monitoring for breaching a protection order, threatening to kill and threatening to do grievous bodily harm. On a charge of resisting police, he was convicted and discharged.
Also appearing in court:
- Guy Roman Collett, 25, of Pebbly Hill, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition at the Warehouse car park in Gore on April 10. He was remanded on bail for sentencing on July 5.
- Brent Allan Grumball, 51, was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months for driving with an excess blood alcohol level of 117mg on Railway Esplanade, Gore on March 31.
- Fenton James Rongo, 45, of Gore, was fined $1000 for driving with an excess blood alcohol level of 220mg on Main St, Gore on April 14. He was disqualified from driving for 28 days with leave to apply for an interlock licence.
- Jayson Roekoere Kini, 37, of Mataura, was fined $1500 for driving with an excess breath alcohol level of 600mcg and driving on Main St, Mataura on April 28. He was fined $300 for driving while disqualified at the same time. He was disqualified from driving for 28 days from August 18 when his current disqualification ended, with leave to apply for an interlock licence.
- Robert William Mawhinney, 24, a farmworker of Gore, was fined $850 and disqualified from driving for eight months for driving with an excess breath alcohol level of 843mcg.
- Donny Ray Allen, 42, a shearer of Gore, was sentenced to nine months’ supervision for assault on a person in a family relationship on December 2.