Man on a 'substance abuse meltdown' wanted to go to jail for a break

A man who went on a ‘substance abuse meltdown’ has been sentenced in the Gore District Court.

A man feeling “overwhelmed with life” thought he would cope better if he had a few days in jail.

So he called police communications and said he was going to kill his former partner, and would stab police, the Gore District Court heard on Wednesday.

Kenneth James Cartwright, 45, a carpenter of Gore, had consumed alcohol and cannabis when he called the police threatening his former partner, who had a protection order in place against him since 2015.

Police put up a cordon around Cartwright’s house. When he came outside he was aggressive, and police had to use pepper spray and a taser to contain him. During that time he kept reaching for his pocket and police were concerned he was carrying a knife, a summary of facts said.

Cartwright’s lawyer Jono Ross told the court Cartwright was feeling completely overwhelmed and unable to cope on the night of December 18. But since his arrest, he had been sober for 115 days, he said.

Cartwright had spent seven weeks in custody and three months on electronically monitored bail since his arrest. He had lost his home and many of his possessions, including about $15,000 in invoices he was due to send out for his carpentry work, while he was in custody.

Judge Russell Walker said after Cartwright’s arrest, he told police he wanted to go ‘’on a meth bender’’ and ‘’wanted to go to jail to get away from his kids”.

Cartwright had 26 previous convictions, but in the last 10 years he had only appeared in court six times, Judge Walker said.

Cartwright’s offending was ‘’a substance abuse meltdown’’, Judge Walker said.

“This had all the hallmarks of a cry for help, but was completely inappropriate,’’ he said.

Cartwright was sentenced to 15 months of intensive supervision with judicial monitoring for breaching a protection order, threatening to kill and threatening to do grievous bodily harm. On a charge of resisting police, he was convicted and discharged.

