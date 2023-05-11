Paige from accounts lights up battle of the council bands competition

Accountant Paige McPherson, right, singing for an Invercargill City Council band Lucky Sixes, was one of the standouts in a battle of the council bands competition on April 27, at the Invercargill Workingmen's Club in Invercargill. Gill Caron is playing saxophone.

An Invercargill City Council accountant was one of the stars in a battle of the bands competition between Southland councils.

Event co-organiser Duncan Blair said the council accountant, Paige McPherson, was the singer for one of two city council bands in the competition, Lucky Sixes, and proved herself to be a “born pop star” with “amazing stage presence”.

“She’s normally a real serious, quiet person, it was incredible to see the other side of her come out on stage. A few people said ‘I am never going to look at her the same way again, she’s so damned talented’.”

Her story was an example of why the event was organised; so employees at the four Southland councils could meet new people in their workplaces and discover their hidden talents.

“It’s shown another side of people’s personalities,” Blair said.

McPherson, 26, said it was a “freeing” experience performing on stage.

She had sung at several weddings and done a few gigs previously, and said she had a blast with the city council band.

“The vibes were really good.”

Supplied/Stuff The Southland District Council band which won the inaugural battle of the Southland council bands competition were Anton Dickens, left, Jo Ward, Mandi Jamieson, Wendy Dunn, Yves Broers, Chris Chilton, Angus McIntyre, Lance Patterson, Roy Clearwater.

Blair, a technology strategist at the city council who was lead guitar and vocals for the second ICC band in the competition, I See Sea, has previously been involved in council battle of the band competitions in the Waikato where he once worked.

“In the Waikato I ended up becoming good mates with building control officers and the manager of the parks team who I normally wouldn't have anything to do with in my day job.”

The Southland event was held at the Invercargill Workingmen's Club on April 27, featuring two bands from the Invercargill council, one band each from the Gore and Southland councils and one shared services band with musicians from Environment Southland and the Invercargill and Southland councils.

Supplied/Stuff Lance Patterson, left, Jo Ward, Anton Dickens, Yves Broers, Chris Chilton, Angus McIntyre, Wendy Dunn, Roy Clearwater and Mandi Jamieson, front, toast their win.

Judges awarded first place to the Southland District Council [SDC] band, Ctrl Z, which featured Southland music identity Chris Chilton, the SDC communications team leader in his day job.

The SDC band finished just one point ahead of Blair’s ICC band.

Chilton said the event was a heap of fun.

“It was very cool to get all the councils together on a night that had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with having some much-needed fun. SDC are dead keen to host the next one.”

Blair was gracious in defeat, kind of.

“The SDC band had three guys start playing bagpipes when Copperhead Road started playing ... I reckon we could have won if it wasn’t for those bagpipes.”

Supplied Members of the two Invercargill City Council bands, Lucky Sixes and I See Sea. From left, Jessey Mills, Steve Gibling, Steph Finn, Bonnie Turner, Cambell Blair, Cindy Mulrooney, Gill Caron, Paige McPherson and Duncan Blair.

The Gore council band, featuring chief executive Steve Parry on the drums, made the bold move of playing an original song as part of its set.

Blair was at pains to point out no council money was used to organise the event.

“We didn’t spend a single cent of anyone’s rates.”