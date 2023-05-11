Snow couldn't stop two police officers biking from Invercargill to Queenstown

Cinthia Stefano and Ezequiel Marchisio in the snow between Mossburn and Te Anau State Highway on Thursday.

Three hearty police officers set off to bike 195km to Queenstown on Thursday morning, with the snow and cold only able to stop one of them from making it on their bikes.

Officers Reuben Boniface, Brook Armishaw and Blake Tait-Jones set off from Westpac Bank in Invercargill at 7.20am.

The three thought they would bike to Queenstown, despite the fact they are biking back to Invercargill on Friday to take part in the Westpac Chopper Appeal Bike Ride.

Boniface said the decision to do so was because “they’re a couple of crazies who like to add to the challenge’’. But working in emergency services also showed them how important having a rescue helicopter is.

Boniface said after a break at Five Rivers, he opted for a lift for the rest of the trip, as it had begun snowing and he did not have dry clothes to continue.

Armishaw and Tait-Jones carried on making it the whole way to Queenstown, relieved for a hot pie and drink when they arrived, Boniface said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill police officer Reuben Boniface drying his bike helmet at the Five Rivers Cafe.

World Cup champions former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, Mils Muliaina and Jimmy Cowan will be a part of the group biking to Invercargill on Friday for the fundrasier.

Motorists in the deep south were warned of winter driving conditions on highways on Thursday morning after snow fell on roads overnight.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said due to snow and ice conditions, road users were advised to take extra care on State Highway 94 between Te Anau and Mossburn, and on State Highway 6 from Lumsden to Kingston.

SH94 was closed for a time on Wednesday night between The Key and Mossburn, and between Chewings Road and Southern Scenic Route, because of snow and ice on the road.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Maggie Biggs in the snow near Athol on State Highway 94 on Thursday morning.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Annie Bennet makes a snowman at Athol.

Highways South reported Gorge Hill on SH94 was still passable with care, but it asked motorists not to use Centre Hill Rd.

At 6am on Thursday it said it was still snowing heavily on the hill with about 10-12 inches of snow settling.

Highways South had three ploughs and a grit truck onsite to try and keep the road open.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Australians Myles Bliesner and Payton Pearce experience snow for the first time near Athol.

Environment Southland has issued a High River Watch for the Waimea Stream at Mandeville, which was 1.69 metres above normal and rising 19mm per hour on Thursday morning.

The Orauea River at Orawia Pukemaori Road was 2.79m above normal and rising at 68 mm per hour.