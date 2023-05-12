Contact Energy plans to build a 50-turbine wind farm in Southland

Contact Energy is planning to develop a wind farm near Wyndham in Southland, which could have 50 turbines generating power. (File photo)

Contact Energy is planning to develop a wind farm near Wyndham in Southland, which could have 50 turbines on the hills east of the township.

Contact Energy head of wind and solar Matthew Clelland said the company was developing a pipeline of wind farms to meet New Zealand’s growing demand for renewable energy, and the Wyndham site, called The Southland Wind Project, was the first it planned to develop.

Early concepts estimate the farm, on hills east of the township, could have about 50 turbines which could generate as much as 300MW, which is enough electricity to power to up to 150,000 homes.

”We have started engagement with local communities and mana whenua. We value strong and meaningful relationships in the communities where we operate – this is vitally important to us,’’ Clelland said.

Historically the company has provided power using geothermal, hydro and some thermal power stations. It is currently developing the Kōwhai Park Solar Farm at Christchurch airport and building the Tauhara Power Station, a 174MW geothermal power station near Taupō.

”We have several renewable electricity projects in our pipeline, and we are looking at a number of sites for future wind farms around Aotearoa New Zealand,’’ he said.

Waihopai Toetoe Community Board chair Pam Yorke said the company had been ‘’quite proactive’’ with its communication about its plans and had carried out a letter drop to immediately affected residents in Mimihau, Redan and Mokoreta.

She said it planned wider consultation with the community in the coming weeks.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Waihopai Toe Toe Community Board chairperson Pam Yorke said the proposed windfarm would be a massive project for the Wyndham area. (File photo)

”It’s going to be a massive project for our area,’’ she said.

She had not had much feedback from the community about the plan.

The company is holding two community information sessions at the Wyndham Memorial Hall on May 24 and 25 from 1pm to 8pm.

News of Contact’s plans come as Mercury Energy begins moving turbine components onto its wind farm at Kaiwera near Gore this week, Southern Generation Partnership progresses its plans to build an eight-turbine wind farm on Jericho Station at Blackmount, and BlueFloat Energy evaluates the feasibility of building an offshore wind farm in Southland.