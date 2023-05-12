Anger over gender identity practice in swimming pool changing rooms

Rachel Jackson, at Splash Palace in Invercargill, wants a “black and white rule” that would see no-one with male genitalia being allowed to enter the female changing rooms in the swimming pool complex, to eliminate any risk for females.

Concerns have been raised over the Invercargill City Council allowing anyone identifying as female to use the female changing rooms at Invercargill’s Splash Palace public swimming pool.

More than 100 people turned up at a meeting with council staff about the issue on Thursday morning and many expressed their upset.

Several people who attended the meeting later told Stuff they believed male sexual predators and paedophiles could take advantage of the situation by falsely claiming to pool staff they identified as female and being allowed to enter the female changing rooms.

They said they feared for their children’s safety.

A whiteboard in the public meeting room, before the meeting started and before the council staff arrived to hear the public’s concerns, had the words written: “If your [sic] born with a willy you ain’t no filly.”

After the meeting, council leisure and recreation manager Steve Gibling said it did not currently have a policy in place that directly addressed the use of changing spaces and gender.

But its current practice was guided by the law and Human Rights, which state it is unlawful to discriminate based on sex, gender or sexual orientation.

“All visitors to Splash Palace are free to use the changing area that matches their gender identity.”

Rachel Jackson, from Invercargill, said she had grave concerns over the council’s current practice.

She said the council staff argued it was adhering to the Human Rights Act, but she questioned what the rights were for her daughters and other females.

She wanted a “black and white rule” that would see no-one with male genitalia being allowed to enter the female changing rooms, to eliminate any risk for females.

She did not want her young daughters exposed to male genitalia and she believed paedophiles could take advantage of the situation.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A message on the whiteboard at a meeting in south Invercargill, shortly before the meeting started and before city council staff walked in to hear people’s views. The people’s concerns centred on the council practice of allowing all visitors to Splash Palace to use the changing area that matches their gender identity.

Also, women who had suffered abuse in the past needed to feel safe in the changing rooms, she said.

Yadranko Bilish, also at the meeting, said his concern also centred around the safety of young females using the changing rooms, including his nine-year-old twin daughters.

He said it wasn’t an anti-transgender issue; he expressed concern paedophiles could take advantage.

“This is an issue about the safety of our young kids in public facilities, where a man with a willy can identify as a female and walk into the changing rooms and potentially prey on kids.”

Gender Minorities Aotearoa national co-ordinator Ahi Wi-Hongi said people had the same fears about gay men in the 1980s.

Gibling, of the council, said it was committed to providing a safe swimming environment for all its users.

The council did not tolerate any harassment, abuse, violence or unlawful behaviour at any council facilities and had procedures in place to appropriately handle any complaints or issues.

The council recognised its policies had not kept pace with changes in the community, and it was working to develop a policy to ensure all people felt safe and welcome at Splash Palace.

A paper is being prepared for elected councillors to discuss the issue at a council committee meeting on June 13.

Gibling said all visitors to the pool were welcome to use what was currently labelled the ‘family changing area’, where there were five individual private cubicles. The female and male change areas also included individual private cubicles.

“We have heard the concerns shared with us [on Thursday] and we do not take these lightly,” Gibling said.

“We now need to work through how we deal with these in a respectful and considerate manner to protect all people’s rights and safety. We are taking immediate actions where possible, such as reviewing facility signage, while working towards a longer term solution for our changing spaces.”