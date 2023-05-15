Protest action expected ahead of Gore District Council meeting

Protest action is expected outside the Gore District Council headquarters on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting where councillors will consider a vote of no confidence in mayor Ben Bell.

Laurel Turnbull, a lifelong eastern Southland resident, said she would be among the protestors whose focus would be about the council chief executive Stephen Parry, not Bell.

They would call on Parry to resign, said Turnbull, a Mataura Community Board member who said she was speaking in a personal capacity.

The protest action coincides with a change.org petition started by Sean Burke which calls on Parry to resign. More than 3100 people had signed the petition by Monday evening.

Parry, in an emailed response, said he was on compassionate leave as his mother-in-law was gravely ill.

“I will be leaving for Wellington tomorrow to support my wife and family during this sad time. As you can appreciate, this is a stressful time for me on multiple fronts, and I would appreciate some respect for my privacy.”

On April 19, Gore District councillors voted unanimously for an independent review into council governance, with cracks appearing in the relationship between Bell and Parry.

Parry said his relationship with Bell has broken down and in his view was irreparable.

Last week, seven Gore councillors asked Bell to resign and he refused.

Gore mayor Ben Bell speaks to the media after council votes unanimously for an independent review.

Given this, deputy mayor Keith Hovell and seven councillors signed a requisition calling for Tuesday’s meeting, with three resolutions to be considered:

- That the council pass a vote of no confidence in the mayor Ben Bell.

- That the council remove Bell from the assets and infrastructure committee, audit and risk committee, community wellbeing committee, policy and regulatory committee, rural halls and domains sub-committee, district plan sub-committee, Great South joint shareholder committee, Southland Waste Advisory Group [WasteNet], and the Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group.

- That the council write to the minister of local government requesting a meeting with council representatives to discuss intervention measures available to assist the council to effectively govern and conduct its business as usual.

The councillors who signed the requisition were Joe Stringer, Paul McPhail, Glenys Dickson, Richard McPhail, Keith Hovell, Stewart MacDonell, Bronwyn Reid and Neville Phillips.

The two councillors who did not sign the requisition were John Gardyne and Robert McKenzie.

A legal opinion provided to the council, by Anderson Lloyd in Dunedin, says the Local Government Act provides the council the ability to remove any member from a committee.

A mayor is a member of every committee but this does not prevent changes to the composition of committees by a council at any time, the legal opinion says.

“Clause 31 provides the council with a clear power to remove any member from a committee and does not exclude any role [such as mayor] from the ambit of this power,” the legal opinion says.

Hovell, in a statement last week, said the actions of the mayor in recent weeks had led to the difficult decision to request his resignation.

Gore deputy mayor Keith Hovell and seven fellow councillors signed a requisition calling for the meeting on Tuesday.

The majority of councillors had lost confidence in the mayor and had lost trust in him acting in the best interests of the community and council as a whole, Hovell said.

He and the other councillors would not say what Bell had done, or not done, to warrant such a move. Those details should be revealed at Tuesday’s meeting.

Bell, who could not be reached for comment late Monday earlier said he was hopeful the council could communicate affectively and work through the issues.

He was mindful of the impact it was having on the community and wished to reassure the Gore District he was committed to undertaking the role he was elected to do, he said.