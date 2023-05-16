Father admits 'smacking' baby Hope around head which led to her death

Hope Elizabeth Wallis McFall-Schultz died in Starship Hospital on January 26, 2022, four days after she was taken to Southland Hospital with critical injuries inflicted by her father.

A 25-year-old man has admitted the manslaughter of his infant daughter by assaulting her in Invercargill.

Daniel Wallis forcefully smacked his five-month daughter around the head with an open hand two or three times, the Crown summary of facts says.

Wallis had initially been charged with murdering five-month-old Hope Elizabeth Wallis McFall-Schultz on January 21, 2022, and pleaded not guilty.

But in the High Court on Tuesday the Crown amended the charge to manslaughter and Wallis admitted the lesser charge.

READ MORE:

* Teen jailed for fatal one-punch assault in car park to appeal sentence

* Invercargill man pleads not guilty to a charge of murdering five-month-old baby

* Family put up Christmas tree hours before fatal crash with a speeding driver



Wallis appeared in the Invercargill High Court via audio-visual link from Nelson, with Justice Mander denying him bail and saying a prison sentence was inevitable.

He will be sentenced on August 1.

The summary of facts says Hope died from complications resulting from head injuries after trauma was inflicted on her.

Crown lawyer Mike Brownlie read the summary which revealed Wallis changed his story.

Hope’s mother fed and settled Hope in her bassinet before going out to visit friends, leaving Wallis with Hope.

Wallis’ initial story was he was attempting to feed Hope on the couch and she would not take the bottle.

He said he threw the bottle on the ground and Hope wriggled out of his arms and fell head first onto the bottle on the floor.

He said she initially appeared okay, and he thought she was asleep, but she later became unresponsive.

Wallis attempted CPR and called an associate, and when the associate heard Hope crying in the background, Wallis said she had begun crying 10 minutes after her mother left.

Seven minutes later Wallis called the associate again, asking for help, saying he had dropped Hope.

When the associate arrived Wallis was holding the baby and she took her from him. Hope was limp, not breathing, very pale and bleeding from the nose.

The associate drove Hope the short distance to Southland Hospital, with Wallis staying behind to clean up some of Hope’s blood before running to the hospital himself.

He was denied entry, and was later found by police, asleep in a car in the hospital car park.

Medical staff resuscitated and stabilised Hope and she was transferred to Starship Hospital, but she died from her injuries on January 26.

The medical findings were inconsistent with the description of events given by Wallis, with a neuropathologist noting there was no literature to support the catastrophic head injuries having been caused by such a low-level fall.

After Wallis was charged by police, he provided another explantation through his lawyer, saying Hope was forcefully smacked around the head with an open hand two or three times.

The pathologist advised the injuries were consistent with that explanation.

Hope had been born three months premature in Invercargill Hospital on August 25, 2021 and transferred to the Dunedin neonatal unit.

She was released to her parents home four days before Christmas 2021 and in January, before the assault, clinicians said she was progressing well and was in good health.