Gore's councillors to vote for Government intervention, but McAnulty says no

Gore district councillors will meet this afternoon to decide whether to pass a vote of no confidence in mayor Ben Bell. (File photo)

Gore district councillors will meet this afternoon to decide whether to pass a vote of no confidence in mayor Ben Bell, and to ask the Government to step in to help it effectively govern and conduct its business as usual.

But Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty said he won’t intervene yet because, at the moment, the council’s statutory obligations are being met.

“If that changes, then intervention will be considered,’’ he said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“As Minister of Local Government I am required to focus solely on the legal framework within which local authorities operate. I have no responsibility under the Act for relations between councillors. Councils are responsible for resolving their own problems. This is the expectation for all councils in New Zealand.’’

READ MORE:

* Protest action expected ahead of Gore District Council meeting

* Gore mayor Ben Bell denies allegations by councillors, says it's 'heartbreaking'

* Gore council: Petition organiser seeks to remove chief executive



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty said he won’t intervene in the Gore District Council’s affairs. (File photo)

He said when particular problems arose in councils, the Department of Internal Affairs worked with the council to understand the nature and extent of the problem.

“The Department are in contact with Gore District Council and supporting where able. I am being updated as appropriate. All meeting requests are considered when received, I’m keen to be as involved as possible within the limits of my role,’’ he said.

Tuesday's extraordinary council meeting comes after deputy mayor Keith Hovell and seven councillors signed a requisition calling for the meeting to be held, saying “the actions of the mayor in recent weeks had led to the difficult decision to request his resignation”.

Last week, Hovell and Cr Richard McPhail asked Bell, the country's youngest mayor, to resign but he declined, saying he was still committed to the job.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore district Deputy Mayor Cr Keith Hovell is one of seven councillors who have called on the mayor to resign. (File photo)

The reasons for the request were that the majority of councillors had lost confidence in the mayor and his ability to act in the best interests of the community and council as a whole.

They also requested that Bell be removed from all council committees and sub-committees.

The councillors would not elaborate further on what Bell’s actions were, but these are expected to be discussed at the meeting, which starts at 3.15pm.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore district council chief executive officer Stephen Parry will not be at Tuesday’s extraordinary meeting. (File photo)

Protesters are expected outside the council chambers for the meeting calling for the council’s chief executive Stephen Parry to resign, amid claims he has bullied former staff members.

A petition calling for his resignation had reached more than 4000 signatures on Tuesday morning.

However, Parry will not be at the meeting because he is on compassionate leave and due to fly to Wellington on Tuesday to be with his mother-in-law, who is gravely ill.

The meeting comes after a torrid six months in Gore’s political history.

On April 19, Gore district councillors voted unanimously for an independent review into council governance, after the working relationship between Parry and Bell broke down and it was revealed they were no longer speaking.

After that council meeting, Parry said his relationship with Bell, in his view was ‘’irreparable’’.

Stuff has requested interviews with Bell, councillors and acting CEO Rex Capil after the meeting, but was told late on Tuesday morning that they would not be available, and the council would be issuing a statement at some stage of the day.