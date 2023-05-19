Cyclist numbers rising on Around the Mountains Cycle Trail

Cyclist numbers are rising on the Around the Mountains Cycle Trail between Walter Peak and Kingston. These cyclists are peddling away from Fairlight towards Kingston.

The number of cyclists using the Around the Mountains Cycle Trail in northern Southland is rising but users want more trail and less road.

Nicola Wills, chairperson of the Around the Mountains Cycle Trail trust, updated Southland District councillors on the trail at its meeting on Wednesday.

The 186km trail can be ridden in either direction and is one of 23 Great Rides in New Zealand.

It starts at Walter Peak, at the northern end of Lake Wakatipu, and takes in Mt Nicholas Station, Mavora Lakes, Centre Hill, Mossburn, Lumsden, Athol and ends at Kingston.

Wills said cyclists using the council-owned trail in 2019-20 totalled 3393 and the number shot up to 5713 in 2020-21, to 6398 in 2021-22 and 7071 in 2022-23. The numbers had continued to rise during Covid-19 when international tourists were absent.

People walking on the trail outflanked the number of cycle users in the past two years, the figures show.

Feedback from a trail users survey said it had outstanding scenery and the trail surface had improved.

But users also said the trail would be more enjoyable if there was a dedicated cycle path from Mavora Lakes to Centre Hill.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Around the Mountains Cycle Trail in northern Southland is a 186km loop and lies between Kingston and Walter Peak.

This aligns with recommendations in a 2022 Southern Land audit of the trail, which recommended feasibility and funding be sought to build as much off-road trail as possible between Walter Peak and Centre Hill.

The 68km section from Mt Nicholas, past Mavora Lakes and to Centre Hill had stunning scenery. But the sometimes loose and dusty gravel road used by riders failed to make the most of the landscape or create a desirable riding experience, the audit said.

Wills, on Friday, said the trust was in the very early stages of exploring off-road options from Mavora Lakes to Centre Hill. Stakeholders would be involved in the conversations.

“As a trust we need to start the process to understand the opportunities, to see what’s feasible and what might not be.”

Nicole Johnstone/Stuff A group led by then deputy Prime Minister Bill English riding the Around the Mountains Cycle Trail ahead of the opening of part-one of the trail in Lumsden back in 2014.

The Oreti valley would not be considered after Fish & Game won a court case which ensured the trail would not be beside the popular upper Oreti River trout fishing river.

Feedback from trail users in the 2022-23 season survey also said accommodation at Mavora Lakes could make the trail more enjoyable.

Wills said riders could currently carry tents and camp at the Mavora Lakes campsite, which is on DOC land, but built accommodation at the site was a long-term proposition.

“The trust acknowledges that accommodation would be a great addition but multiple stakeholders would be involved and it will require commercial/private investment. The trust would support consideration of possible opportunities.”

The survey revealed the overall satisfaction of the trail for riders was 8.7 out of 10 compared to an average of 8.9 out of 10 for all 23 great rides combined.

Wills said the trust was marketing the trail and had 38 official partners consisting of small businesses along the route.

“If we can increase trail visibility more people will come to the region and use their services,” she said.

Day rides were becoming more popular and the trust was looking to market those.

Riders of electric bikes could charge their batteries at the businesses of trust partners along the route, as just a three-point plug was needed. But there was a gap at Mavora due to there being no electricity.

Any future accommodation in that area would allow cyclists to recharge their bikes overnight, Wills said.