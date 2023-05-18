Rivers rising in Southland after day of heavy rain

Rivers are rising in Southland after heavy rain fell on Wednesday.

After a day of heavy rain on Wednesday, Environment Southland has activated a High River Watch across the province.

The rain has also seen the Gore District Council parks team close all sports grounds in Gore and Mataura. They will reopen on Saturday morning.

There is surface flooding on State Highway 94 at Centre Hill between Mossburn and Te Anau, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has put a 30kmh temporary speed restriction in place.

The Clutha District Council said it had crews out working in the towns to minimise any potential surface flooding, and it was in West Otago opening the flooding signs at Kelso (Greenvale Rd, Ardmore Rd, Wooded Hill Rd) as there was already water across one lane.

It was expecting surface flooding in most towns, and the Pomahaka River was running at 133.7 cumecs at Leithen at 8am.

Environment Southland said that at 8.39am the Mataura River at Cattle Flat was 1.21 metres above normal and rising 53 mm/hour, and at Pyramid it was 1.16m above normal and rising 56 mm/hour.

The Waimea Stream at Mandeville was 1.67m above normal and rising 28 mm/hour, and the Oreti River at Centre Bush was 1.55m above normal and rising 22 mm/hour.

The Aparima River at Thornbury was 2.01m above normal and rising 46 mm/hour, and the Orauea River at Orawia Pukemaori Road was 2.4m above normal and falling 72 mm/hour.

The MetService issued a heavy rain watch for Southland which was in place until 6am this morning. It said rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, mainly north of Winton.

The rural Southland forecast for today is for periods of rain on the mainland, clearing this evening but one or two showers remain. It will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers about Stewart Island, with easterlies winds which will be strong near the coast.

Showers are predicted for tomorrow and rain is forecast for Saturday.