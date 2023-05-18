Six nominees seek a seat at the Gore District Council table

Six people are seeking a seat around the council table in the Gore ward by-election.

Nominations closed on Wednesday and Alan Byrne, Steven Hamlin, Andy Fraser, Brendon Burgess, Liz Adams-Gray and Reuben Turipa have been nominated.

Voting papers will be sent out to residents in the Gore ward on June 21, and voting closes on July 13.

The by-election will cost ratepayers $34,000, and comes after the shock resignation of long-standing councillor Bret Highsted in April, after he admitted he had made a comment to an individual outside of council prior to the meeting held on March 28.

The March 28 meeting, which was held in-committee, was held to discuss the breakdown of the working relationship between mayor Ben Bell and council chief executive Stephen Parry. Information from that meeting was leaked to the media.

The council has been surrounded in controversy since Bell was elected as mayor in November.

Bell was asked to resign last week but refused. The council then met on Tuesday to discuss casting a vote of no confidence in him, but instead backtracked and, in a move to restore trust with the public and amongst each other, elected members agreed to put their differences aside and refocus on serving the people of the Gore district.

The council voted in April to carry out an independent review of its governance, and the terms of reference of that review are still being drawn up with Local Government NZ and Taituarā – Local Government Professionals Aotearoa.