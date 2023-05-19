Transgender advocate speaks out on controversial changing room stance

Jennifer Shields, transgender advocate and healthcare lead at Qtopia, says some American states have introduced bathroom access bills for trans people and the data shows no increase in sexual violence.

A transgender advocate says she supports more gender-neutral single stalls being built in public changing rooms such as Splash Palace in Invercargill.

The stalls would provide a comfortable and private space for trans people afraid of the backlash from using public gendered spaces, she says.

Last week, a number of people expressed anger at the Invercargill City Council’s practice of allowing anyone who identified as female to change in the female changing rooms at Splash Palace

Some believed male sexual predators and paedophiles could take advantage of the situation by falsely claiming to pool staff they identified as female.

Jennifer Shields, a transgender advocate and healthcare lead at Qtopia, acknowledged some had genuine concerns, but said others were stirring up fear and spreading disinformation.

She indicated the fears didn’t match with reality.

“In a number of states [in America] they have introduced bathroom access bills for trans people and the data is really clear that this hasn’t resulted in an increase in sexual violence.”

Council chief executive Michael Day said it had received no formal complaints regarding males in the female changing rooms at Invercargill’s Splash Palace swimming complex.

The council was also not aware of any historical complaints.

Shields said she supported the Invercargill council’s stance of allowing all visitors to Splash Palace to use the changing area that matched their gender identity.

It was important they had the option, and the stance aligned with guidance from Crown law, the Human Rights Commission and international best practice, she said.

However, she believed the council should have a written policy on the issue, so everyone was clear.

She supported some single gender neutral stalls being available because many trans people did not feel comfortable in gendered public changing spaces, as they were known to receive comments, complaints and even violence.

Shields also acknowledged many organisations could not afford to build single stalls, but said it was becoming more common in new builds.

Given the concerns raised by some in the community around gender and the use of changing rooms at Splash Palace, Day said the council’s health and safety processes and practices were being reviewed, with a full risk assessment to be completed.

If the review pointed to the need to reconfigure the changing rooms, this may be considered as part of the council’s 2024-34 long term plan.

“Council has and will take every step to ensure the safety of all users of Splash Palace and will consider any further action that may need to be taken.”

The council were planning to consider the issue at a community well-being committee of elected councillors on June 13, but the issue would now be addressed as an operational matter.

A report published by The Disinformation Project earlier this month found anti-transgender rhetoric has replaced Covid-19 as the “new unifying issue” for the disinformation community.