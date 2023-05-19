Who is Gore's Steve Parry?

Most New Zealanders would not have heard of Gore District Council’s long-standing chief executive Stephen Parry until Ben Bell became New Zealand’s youngest mayor in Gore.

For the past seven months the demise of their working relationship has been played out in the media, and now he’s been accused of bullying former council staff members, leading to an online petition calling for his resignation.

But who is Stephen Parry?

He’s probably the only person in the country’s history who has been both a mayor, and the chief executive of a council. He holds a law degree, is a musician, a father of seven, and has bred canaries in his spare time.

Parry began his local government career in Gore in 1990, where he spent three years as Mataura service centre manager before moving to the Waitomo District Council as community facilities manager.

After a stint with the Department of Corrections as an industries and inmate employment manager at Waikeria Prison, he was a one-term mayor of Waitomo from 1998 to 2001 before moving back to Gore in 2001 to become chief executive.

He’s had plenty of strings to his bow, serving as president of the New Zealand Society of Government Managers from 2007 to 2010.

In 2012 he was appointed as an international regional vice-president to the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) at its 98th annual conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore mayor Ben Bell and chief executive Steve Parry at a Gore District Council meeting last month. The pair are no longer speaking, and an intermediary is acting between them. (File photo)

Parry graduated with an LLB( Hons) at Otago University in 2015, where his honours dissertation focused on dog control laws relating to public safety.

In 2009, former mayor Tracy Hicks defended the council’s decision to fund staff tertiary studies, including Parry’s degree, saying it was ‘’investing in the future.’’

Parry also holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Studies from Massey University.

In his time at the council he has not shied away from controversy.

In 2019 he brokered a ‘’high level deal’’ with NZ Aluminium Smelter to have 10,000 of ouvea premix, a hazardous substance, removed from a warehouse in Mataura, after the council issued a retrospective resource consent for it to be there. Days later the deal was scuppered after the aluminium producer walked away from the deal, angering Parry.

Robyn Edie Parry was involved in negotiating the removal of a hazardous substance from a warehouse in Mataura. It was finally removed in 2021 after the Environmental Defence Society took legal action.

The substance was eventually moved in 2021, and Parry said negotiating the deal to have it removed was ‘’the hardest thing he had ever done.’’

During his time at the helm the council has been embroiled in legal battles – most recently last year to build a pedestrian and cycling bridge over the Mataura River, which it lost in the Environment Court.

Late last year Parry revealed the council had spent more than $300,000 on legal fees to resolve an employment dispute with Bell’s mother, Rebecca Tayler. Neither party will discuss the dispute for legal reasons.

In 2015 the council took the rare step of using the Public Works Act to access farmland for a multimillion-dollar waste and stormwater project. The issue was settled in the Environment Court in 2016, and Parry then went on to lay a complaint with the NZ Law Society about a bill from the lawyer who was acting for the trust which owned the land. The complaint was not withheld.

Supplied The council wanted to build New Zealand’s largest cable-stay bridge to carry water pipes across the Mataura River, but lost an appeal in the Environment Court.

A year later the council reached a confidential settlement with councillor and dairy farmer Graham Sharp after it wanted him to stop farming on 14 hectares of land on his farm, which surrounds the Cooper's Wells water bores, in a bid to protect the town's water supply.

While Parry’s been at the helm some big projects have been completed.

The Mataura Valley Milk factory is the biggest project in the district’s more recent history, the council just opened a brand new $7.7m library next door to a $6m upgrade of its office buildings, and there are significant wastewater projects under way.

It’s also invested in events such as the Tussock Country Music Festival and rebranded the town with the controversial Rural City Living tagline.

Supplied The Gore District Council-branded flags in Gore under the concept of Rural City Living.

The council’s 2021-2022 financial report shows one person at the council was paid in the top bracket, between $280,000 and $299,000 in that financial year. While he’s not named, it's likely to be Parry.

Parry’s contract, due to expire in September this year, was renewed for another two years in an extraordinary council meeting held two days before the local body elections last October.

In response to questions from Stuff about the timing of the contract renewal, a council spokesperson said the CEO’s performance appraisal is undertaken each year between August and October. During an election year, the appraisal is completed before the election as it is appropriate for those councillors involved with the appraisal being the ones to sign it off.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Gore district council chief executive Steve Parry speaks to the media after council votes unanimously for an independent review.

“It is not extraordinary for a council to give a long-standing, high performing chief executive an extension on their contract,’’ the spokesperson said.

Parry is also a musician and was a drummer in Gore band ‘The Pill’, with son Mark, also known as Jeremy Dundas.