Parry won't return to the Gore District Council until the end of May

Gore District Council chief executive officer Stephen Parry is on compassionate leave and will not return to work until May 30.

Gore district council chief executive Stephen Parry will not return to work until May 30, acting chief executive Rex Capil has confirmed.

Parry is on compassionate leave in Wellington, where his mother-in-law is said to be gravely ill. He has hit headlines amid claims of bullying council staff members, and has been embroiled in controversy around the breakdown of his working relationship with mayor Ben Bell.

An online petition calling for Parry’s resignation has closed, with 4,858 supporters.

For it to be considered by the council, it has to be received five days before the next council meeting, which is scheduled for May 30 – the day Parry is expected to return to work.

A council staff member confirmed on Wednesday that the council was yet to receive the petition.

Parry has asked for his privacy to be respected while he is on leave.

It’s another step in what has been a torrid seven months for the council, which has seen resignations, requisitions and infighting.

However, councillors voted to put their differences aside and work together at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, after deciding not to pass a vote of no confidence in Bell or to remove him from council committees.

Gore resident Danny Burgess was one of more than 200 protesters outside an extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday.

Instead it will work with LGNZ and Taituarā to establish the terms of reference for the independent inquiry.

Parry, who had previously said his working relationship with Bell was ‘’irreparable’’ was not at the meeting, and no apology was entered for him.

LGNZ president Stuart Crosby said the situation had reflected poorly on everyone involved, and it did a disservice to local democracy and local government generally.

“We are very pleased that the council has accepted that they need external support to get them through.

Taituarā’s vice president Jo Miller said it would require all parties concerned to shift.

“And it’s incumbent on the entire council, with our support, to deliver positive change for the future,’’ she said.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) president Stuart Crosby.

But it won’t be business as usual going forward at the council for the foreseeable future, despite Bell saying in an interview last month the council was functioning as it should.

“Rubbish is still being picked up, there are no fires in the hills, the council is still doing all the things it is meant to do for its residents,’’ he said.

But now there is also the independent inquiry into the councils' governance to work through, a by-election to be held, a delayed Annual Plan to be tabled and perhaps that petition to consider.

Draft terms of reference for the inquiry were tabled at the meeting on Tuesday but were shelved. They included investigating and identifying who the source or leak is of providing confidential information, and advise on implementing measures to avoid repetition.

Gore mayor Ben Bell speaks at a meeting where councillors backtracked on passing a vote of no confidence in him.

At the May 30 meeting, the long-awaited Annual Plan will be discussed.

It has to be adopted by July 1, leaving little, if any, time for any consultation about any details contained in the plan.

Bell said there would be a rates rise in the plan, but he would not say how much it would be.

Last month general manager corporate support Lornae Straith said the council had not released its Annual Plan yet because the council’s audit of the 2021/2022 annual report had been delayed by the auditor, and there had been a vacancy in the finance team since January.