'I will miss it': Shoppers react to H&J Smith closure announcement

The H&J Smith department store in Invercargill faces closure in November.

Shock, sadness and reflection are among the sentiments of Southlanders reacting to news the H&J Smith department store in Invercargill is being lined up for closure.

“Holy shit”, said Dee Baird, who was unaware the 120-year-old store would close in November, with 220 staff affected.

A regular customer who buys perfume, “girly face stuff”, shoes, school uniforms and more from H&Js, Baird said she shopped in all its departments.

The store was always clean with a “nice and chill” atmosphere and friendly staff.

It’s closure was not a good thing, she believed.

“Especially in a recession. When big businesses close down it puts more fear into the community ... and it means there’s less choice.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The H&J Smith store, set to close in November, is always clean with a “nice and chill” atmosphere, Dee Baird says.

Jan Wildey, who worked in the H&J office in the 1960s, became noticeably upset when asked about the closure.

“We are just a bit shocked, everyone is a bit shocked ... I am sad because it’s an icon, it’s good quality and it’s always been there,” she said before entering the H&J doors for her regular shop.

Zona Pierce said the impending closure was a real shame, but given people’s changing shopping habits, she could understand why.

“I have been shopping there all my life, it’s always been such a good quality store. It’s just such a nice shop to go into. The staff are always so good, it’s got a real Southland touch to it.

“I will miss it ... but you never know what will rise up out of change.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Zona Pearce said she had shopped at H&J Smith all her life.

Recalling decades past, Doug Smith remembered the large lines of people waiting to get into the door when sales were on.

The department store had survived numerous downturns over the years, he noted.

“It will be missed by everybody ... It’s hard to think what will fill the void.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Doug Smith said it would be hard to think what would fill the void left by the closure.

Ohai woman Shannon Baxter, who works in Invercargill, said on Wednesday she was driving past H&Js and the thought occurred that “thank God we still have a large department store”.

Shocked to learn the next day it was closing, the earlier thought had arisen because not many cities the size of Invercargill had such a large store with so much quality, she said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Shannon Baxter said the store would be hard to replace.

“They have stayed here and been really loyal. It will be hard to replace.”

Teresa Trow said she liked the fact everything was under the one roof.

“You go in and it’s all in front of you, it’s easy to shop, always clean, always nice.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Long-time retailer Bernie Brown said it was a sad day for Invercargill’s retail landscape.

A men’s clothing retailer in Invercargill for 57 years, Bernie Brown said he was both shocked and saddened by the closure news.

“It’s a very sad day for the Invercargill retail landscape. H&J Smith is an iconic store known the length and breadth of New Zealand.”

The store was important to Invercargill because of its history and because of its diverse range of departments under the one roof.

He felt for the staff, he said.