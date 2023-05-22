Gore mayor Ben Bell and councillors go to ground

Gore district mayor Ben Bell and councillors are not speaking to the media.

Gore mayor Ben Bell and his fellow councillors have gone to ground after agreeing to work together to restore trust with the public and amongst each other.

Stuff has tried to contact Bell after an extraordinary meeting last week, where the council backtracked on passing a vote of no confidence in the mayor and removing him from all council committees.

He has not replied to texts or phone calls.

On Monday morning, council general manager communications and customer support Sonia Gerken said, ‘’The mayor isn’t available for media interviews on recent events. All elected members have agreed to let the process run its course without further comment.’’

READ MORE:

* What now for Gore and mayor Ben Bell?

* Vote of no confidence in Gore mayor Ben Bell not passed

* Gore council: Petition organiser seeks to remove chief executive



Those recent events include a request from deputy mayor Keith Hovell and Cr Richard McPhail for the mayor to resign, and the calling for the extraordinary meeting.

McPhail is acting as an intermediary between Bell and council chief executive Stephen Parry after they entered mediation in December, following the breakdown of their working relationship.

At the extraordinary meeting, more than 300 people stood outside the council’s offices in support of Bell, with some calling for Parry’s resignation.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore mayor Ben Bell speaks at a meeting where councillors backtracked on passing a vote of no confidence in him.

At that meeting, the council voted to write to Local Government New Zealand and Taituara [Local Government Professionals Aotearoa] asking it to assist with the terms of reference for an independent review to renew confidence in the council.

The issues relating to the mayor and chief executive relationship were separate and would be addressed through mediation and an independent review.

Council chief executive Stephen Parry is also on compassionate leave. He flew to Wellington last week, where his mother-in-law was said to be gravely ill, and will not return to the council until May 30.

Parry has been embroiled in controversy since allegations of him bullying former staff members aired on TVNZ’s Sunday programme, prompting a petition calling for his resignation.