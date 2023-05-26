Tussock Country Music Festival ready to kick up its heels in Gore

It’s been two years since Melissa Partridge hoisted the coveted New Zealand Gold Guitar Award above her head on stage in Gore.

After a one year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gore’s celebration of all things country, the Bayleys Tussock Country Music Festival, begins this week and its jam packed with events for those who love a good show, and those that are keen to learn something new.

The festival’s marketing contractor, Annabel Roy, said there were 21 new events on the calendar this year.

“There’s really something for everyone this year – you could come here for the festival and not go to a show and still be busy,’’ she said.

It’s not just about performances and awards – festival goers can learn to line dance or play an ukelele, make cheese rolls, have a go at yodelling, watch a convoy of trucks or look at a fleet of utes, visit a maimai or even paint a landscape in the myriad of events that are on offer.

A line dance social kicks things off on Saturday morning before the Top Paddock concert on Saturday night featuring Australian group Southbound xo,​ rising star Keith Pereira, 2018 Gold Guitar over-all winner Arun O’Connor, Lachie Hayes, and Jenny Harraway.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kaylee Bell, who recently opened for Ed Sheeran, has sold out a concert at Gore’s Tussock Country Music Festival. (File photo)

During the week there are plenty of well-known entertainers in the 10-day-long mix – Kaylee Bell, who recently opened for Ed Sheeran plays a show, Bevan Gardiner will sing the songs of John Denver, Fanny Lumsden will play a show in Lumsden, and Gore’s own Jenny Mitchell will return home to play an intimate show in the town’s Little Theatre.

“Kaylee’s show has sold out – that’s 400 tickets, and we’re about to sell out at two other events. That’s great for the future of country music, and the festival,’’ Roy said.

New Zealand’s best country songwriters and performers will be recognised at the Country Music Honours night (formerly the NZ Country Music Awards) where the APRA Best Country Music Song and the MLT Songwriting Awards will be announced at the SBS St James Theatre.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Mono, of Gore, won the Best Turned Out 4WD at the Hokonui Ute Muster at the Tussock Country Music Festival in 2021.

Buskers will take to the streets on Friday and Saturday, and the final of that competition has become so popular it has been moved to a bigger venue – the St James Theatre, on Sunday afternoon.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the biggest week in Gore’s social calendar without the key event that started it all – the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards, which will be held for the 48th time this year.

Roy and her team had put a shout-out for accommodation after the district’s hotels and motels all but sold out.

“People responded with spare bedrooms, sleep outs and in some cases whole houses, so we had an extra 160 beds each night available, which is awesome,’’ Roy said.

“Gore’s residents are really keen to volunteer and be involved, and I think this festival will be the best yet.’’