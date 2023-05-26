Gore's council to consider petition asking for its chief executive to resign

The Gore District Council will consider a petition calling for the resignation of chief executive officer Stephen Parry at a meeting on June 13. (File photo)

Gore district councillors will consider a petition calling for the resignation of chief executive Stephen Parry next month.

Parry hit headlines earlier this month amid claims of bullying council staff members, and has been embroiled in controversy around the breakdown of his working relationship with mayor Ben Bell.

There is a full council meeting on Tuesday, May 30, but the petition will not be considered by councillors until a meeting on June 13.

The online petition calling for Parry’s resignation closed with 4858 supporters.

Parry has been on compassionate leave because his mother-in-law has been gravely ill, and he has delegated authority to community lifestyle services general manager Rex Capil until May 29.

When asked why the petition would not be considered until the June meeting, council general manager communications and customer support Sonia Gerken said Bell had asked for the petition to go on the agenda for the June meeting, and Capil had agreed.

Gerken said Capil had received the petition on Friday May 19.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore District Council mayor Ben Bell at a council meeting on May 16.

When it goes on the agenda, it needs to be accompanied by a report from staff, and given existing commitments and agenda deadlines, the meeting on June 13 was the first opportunity for the petition to be tabled.

After almost facing a vote of no confidence earlier in May, Bell and councillors apologised to the community and each other for the turmoil, and voted to write to Local Government New Zealand and Taituara asking it to assist with the terms of reference for an independent review to renew confidence in the council.

Gerken said Bell and Capil were at a conference for the rest of the week and were unavailable for comment, but the councillors have gone to ground and are not taking calls from media about the turmoil surrounding the council.