Gore rates could increase by 11.56%

Rates in the Gore district are proposed to rise by an average of 11.56%.

Gore district councillors will vote whether to increase rates by an average of 11.56% at a council meeting on Tuesday.

In a press release, the council said it was ‘’tackling rising interest rates and a tight employment market”, and it would consider increasing some fees and charges to keep the increase down.

General manager corporate services Lornae Straith said delaying the roll-out of a new kerbside recycling service, and increasing transfer station fees by 30% to cover an increase in the Government’s waste disposal levy, were two options being considered.

Straith said the inflation rate was relatively steady and the cost of borrowing low when the Long Term Plan was adopted.

“Some of our interest rates were below 2%. Today, we are looking at an average interest rate of 4.26%.”

The council would need an extra $900,000 in rates funding in the coming financial year to service its loans at the higher interest rates, she said.

“Given $200,000 of operational expenditure equals 1% of rates, the impact is an additional 4.5% on rates.”

Personnel costs were the other main driver, adding 5% to the rates. Straith said the higher staff costs were indicative of the tight employment market and the need to ensure there were enough staff members to meet levels of services.

“We have several vacancies proving difficult to fill. Therefore, we must recognise and retain the staff we have.”

Straith’s report to the council, which would be tabled at Tuesday’s meeting, said the council was seeking to employ a second communications officer and a part-time assistant facilities officer.

It said the council’s new committee structure, and in particular the new policy and regulatory committee, had necessitated the employment of a policy analyst.

The council did not plan to undertake formal consultation on the proposed rates rise, the report says.

Another report about proposed increases to fees and charges, which would also be tabled on Tuesday, proposed increasing costs for euthanising dogs, new charges at the Pukerau cemetery; increasing swimming fees, hire fees and swim school fees at the Gore Aquatic Centre; and increasing resource management, venue hire and infrastructure fees and charges.