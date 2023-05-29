Southland woman who forged prescriptions has her sentence reduced

A woman who forged prescriptions from Gore Hospital to obtain drugs has lost her second appeal against name suppression, but still can’t be named. (File photo)

A woman who forged prescriptions from Gore Hospital to obtain drugs has lost her second appeal against name suppression, but has had her sentence reduced.

But Stuff still can not name the woman because she was granted five days to appeal the decision at a hearing in the Court of Appeal in Invercargill on Monday.

The woman applied for a discharge without conviction, appealed her sentence, and a district court judge’s decision not to grant her name suppression, in a hearing before Justice David Gendall.

In March, the woman was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision and 125 hours community work after she pleaded guilty to forging a document (a prescription) to obtain property, and using a forged document, both on August 19; and forging a document (a prescription), on September 29, 2022.

She did not appear in court at Tuesday’s hearing and her lawyer, Bill Wright, gave extensive submissions via AVL, saying the woman’s conviction was ‘’a miscarriage of justice’’.

Wright told the court the sentence had been ‘’manifestly excessive’’ and there was no punitive aspect to the sentence.

The woman suffered from mental health issues, had a serious health disorder and had suffered from significant substance abuse, he said.

The sentence did not take her mental health struggles into account, and her offending had not been sophisticated and was opportunistic.

The woman’s identity was well known in the community already, but she was ‘’very fragile’’ and the publication of her name would ‘’effectively destroy her,’’ and affect her children, Wright said.

ROBYN EDIE/Stuff A woman forged prescriptions while she was working at Gore Hospital. (File photo)

Appearing for NZ Police, Crown prosecutor Mike Brownlie said the aggravating factors of the woman’s offending were that she had forged the signature of a doctor, and there had been a breach of trust when she had accessed the medical database.

He said the fact that the woman’s identity was already known meant there was no need for name suppression.

Justice Gendell said there had been a significant breach of trust in the offending, but he acknowledged the woman’s addiction issues.

He reduced her sentence to nine months' supervision and 70 hours’ community work.

The woman’s appeal for a discharge without conviction and for final name suppression were declined, but leave was granted for her to appeal the decision made about name suppression.

The court heard that the woman had access to the patient database at Gore Health, where she was employed as a health coach.

Using her own login details she accessed the database and the medical records of a male patient. She issued a prescription for tramadol, signed the name of a doctor who worked at the hospital on it, and presented it at a local pharmacy.

She returned to the pharmacy for repeats on five separate occasions with a repeat prescription, and had her own personal loyalty card swiped on at least one of those occasions.

On September 29, 2022 she again accessed the database and tried on four separate occasions to print another prescription. She tried to print the document four times, but the printer jammed.

Another employee restarted the printer on a separate occasion and the four prescriptions printed.

When approached about the offending, the woman resigned immediately.