Councillor's employee set up petition calling for Gore CEO's resignation

A petition calling for the resignation of Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry was instigated by an employee of a current councillor.

Councillor Joe Stringer confirmed on Wednesday morning that he employed Sean Burke, who set up the online petition.

“Yes, I know it doesn’t look good, and I have had a discussion with him about it,’’ Stringer said.

“I wasn’t happy about it. But I can’t tell people what to do in their day-to-day lives.’’

Stringer is a director of internet provider Yrless,​ which also employs mayor Ben Bell’s mother Rebecca Tayler, who was embroiled in an employment dispute with the council.

Stringer said he was no longer the manager and was not involved in the day to day running of the business.

He said he found out about the petition the weekend it went online, and had not discussed it with Parry because he had been on leave.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A petition calling for Gore District Council chief executive officer Stephen Parry to resign will be discussed at a council meeting on June 13. (File photo)

“I probably will at some stage and have a chat with him about it, or talk to Richard [Cr Richard McPhail] because he’s working with him,’’ Stringer said.

McPhail is working as an intermediary between Parry and Bell after their working relationship broke down.

Both Bell and Parry said it would be inappropriate for them to comment.

Parry returned to work on Tuesday following two weeks compassionate leave after his mother-in-law died in Wellington.

He was not at an extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday night, and on Wednesday the council said he was ‘’adopting a hybrid model, mainly working from home but also spending time in the office. He will return to the office full-time next Tuesday’’.

The petition, which gained nearly 5000 supporters, will be considered by the council at a meeting on June 13.