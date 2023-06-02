Massive $15m Murihiku Marae reopens in Invercargill

A newly built $15 million Murihiku Marae in Invercargill has reopened following a massive redevelopment project.

Waihōpai Rūnaka chair Cyril Gilroy said the marae honoured the past while meeting the present and future needs of the runaka.

Gilroy envisioned the marae as a vibrant community hub.

“It’s for everybody, not just for Maori, it’s for everybody that wants to come up here.”

The 1442sqm marae would enable the Waihōpai Rūnaka to expand its community support services, operate as a civil defence emergency centre and provide a hub for educational initiatives in Murihiku Southland.

The aerial view of the marae on Tramway Rd reveals a tohorā (whale) shape. The reception area is situated at the tail, while the body houses offices, meeting rooms, wānanga spaces, commercial kitchen and a dining area [wharekai].

Supplied 02062023. Supplied. News. Southland Times/Stuff. The redeveloped Murihiku Marae in Invercargill was reopened on Friday 2nd June.

The wharenui Te Rakitauneke remains as the head.

Dozens of people were welcomed onto the marae for the opening on Friday, including finance minister Grant Robertson who said the “zero waste” and environmentally-friendly marae was a beautiful venue.

“It’s the ultimate expression, for me, of what a pa is,” Robertson said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The redeveloped Murihiku Marae in Invercargill was reopened on Friday, pictured a group singing inside the wharenui during the welcome.

“Everything's here ... which was the vision for the people here, so it’s an exciting day.”

The Government contributed $9m towards the $15m project, with the money coming from its Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Minister of Finance Grant Robertson and MP for Te Tai Tonga Rino Tirikatene were among dozens of people welcomed onto the redeveloped Murihiku Marae in windy and wet weather on Friday.

The old marae building was demolished and the redevelopment took place over 12 months.

Gilroy said he hoped whānau and the wider community would view the marae as a safe place where all felt welcomed.

He was proud of everyone who put mahi into the project and said he was looking forward to the first kōrero on the pae.

“I look forward to having the community take part in the many celebrations to come.”

Supplied Inside the redeveloped Murihiku Marae in Invercargill which was reopened on Friday June 2.

The next phase of the development would include a doctor’s facility and youth justice home, while an additional eight kaumatua flats would add to the two already onsite.

A mauri stone was used to start construction and the build was guided by an environmentally sustainable design and build philosophy, Gilroy said.

“The marae now stands as an example of innovative architectural solutions.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Waihopai Runaka chair Cyril Gilroy on the large verandah of the redeveloped Murihiku Marae in Invercargill during its reopening on Friday.

Incorporating sustainable practices, the marae was designed to maximise natural light, features solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and stormwater treatment facilitated by wetlands.

Electricity would be used for cooking and heating.

Invercargill List MP Liz Craig said the marae design was beautiful and the runaka’s commitment to zero waste and being self-sufficient was incredible.

“I think it will be an amazing facility for the whole community.”

Other funders of the marae were the Te Puni Kokiri and Department of Internal Affairs Oranga Marae fund, Community Trust South, Invercargill Licensing Trust and Invercargill Licensing Foundation, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Marae development fund and Waihōpai Rūnaka.