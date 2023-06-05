King's Birthday honour for SGHS principal Yvonne Browning

Yvonne Browning has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List for 2023.

South Invercargill born-and-raised Yvonne Browning, whose work has resulted in more girls pursuing engineering careers, has been recognised in the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List for 2023.

The Southland Girls’ High School principal of the last 20 years, Browning has been made a member of the New Zealand order of Merit for her services to education and youth.

She said she was surprised when learning of the honour, saying education was a field where people gave more than they got.

She enjoyed a lot of job satisfaction and did not expect rewards.

“The thing that has driven me for 20 years is to get girls a good education, so they have choices in life,” she said.

Browning was identified by the Ministry of Education for her innovative curriculums, which serve as a model for the implementation of the national curriculum in New Zealand.

She has fostered relationships between the school and the local iwi to incorporate Māori and Pacific peoples’ feedback in shaping learning outcomes.

In 2008, she established an education partnership between Southland Girls’ High School and Tiwai Aluminium Smelter to encourage female students to consider engineering careers.

This resulted in more girls studying physics at the school and choosing to pursue engineering at university.

The partnership won the Community Initiative of the Year award at the 2018 Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards.

She has been a founding member of the Invercargill Student Support Network since 2006, which aims to support vulnerable youth in the region by collaborating with all Invercargill secondary schools.

Browning was a Trustee of the Poppycock Trust from 2014 to 2019, a parent-focused initiative that raises awareness of issues affecting schoolchildren, such as cybersecurity.

She is a founding member of the Education Southland International Student Coalition, which was established in 2005.

Browning said she had been lucky to have had some wonderful opportunities and worked at a school with great people.

A past Girls’ High student, Browning began teaching at the school in 1995 as head of accounting and economics, and was made principal in 2003.

“I am just a girl from south Invercargill whose mother was insistent her daughters have a university education, so they were able to have the best life possible,” Browning said.

Also honoured from Invercargill, with Queen's Service Medals, were Marcia Te Au-Thomson, for services to seniors, Māori and health, and Robin Jackson, for services to swimming.