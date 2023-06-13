Stewart Island visitor numbers still below pre-pandemic period

The Paterson Inlet area of Stewart Island is one of many areas explored by visitors to the island.

Tourism numbers to Rakiura Stewart Island remain below the pre-pandemic years, despite thousands of Kiwis visiting when overseas travel was off the cards.

The number of people visiting the island can be measured by the number paying visitor levies to get there.

In the 2018-19 year, before Covid-19’s arrival, 43,991 visitors went to the island, figures show.

That number has not been matched since, with 41,988 in 2020-21 the closest to it, when many Kiwis explored their own country as overseas travel was not an option.

Nearly 40,000 visitors went to the island in the 2022-23 financial year to March 31.

Stewart Island Backpackers owner Aaron Joy said despite the numbers not yet matching pre-pandemic years, the international travellers were returning.

“It’s coming back, it’s definitely coming back to those pre-pandemic numbers. We have seen the return of internationals, not at the previous levels, but it’s a good sign.”

Next summer he believed visitor numbers would be back to where they were in 2018-19.

“We always knew it was going to take some time.”

Joy had been nervous at the start of the pandemic when lock-downs began and the outlook was unknown.

“New Zealanders saved us”, he said.

“They travelled to more remote spots in their own country and that was a lifeline for us as an island.”

Great South general manager of tourism and events Mark Frood said visitor numbers to New Zealand weren’t back to pre-covid levels yet, so it was no surprise numbers were also not back to pre-Covid on Stewart Island.

”We’re only just back to our first year of international markets being open and travelling again post-Covid, so next season will be the real test of how we’re tracking towards recovery.”

International airline connectivity was looking strong for next summer, especially with visitors from North America, and Asian markets now back open.

”We don’t take our domestic market for granted, so we’re still marketing to our domestic visitors as well as international.”

Stewart Island-based Southland District councillor Jon Spraggon believed the island had not been as badly affected by Covid-19 visitor numbers as many other areas of the country.

“There’s been a drop in visitor numbers, that’s for sure ... but overseas visitors are coming back.”

He knew of no business on the island that had closed during the pandemic due to lack of visitors.

“In fact a couple have opened.”

The 2022-23 tourist season had been busy but had quietened down over winter as always, Spraggon said.

“Quite honestly it's really nice to go and have a quiet drink ... we need the tourists, but it’s good to take a break.”

Number of people paying visitor levies to go to Stewart Island

2018-19 – 43,991

2019-20 – 36,609

2020-21 – 41,988

2021-22 – 28,875

2022-23 – 39,934