Farmers question Southland District Council's proposed rates increase

Riverton farmer Doug Fraser has questioned the fairness of the Southland District Council rates rises on farmers.

The Southland District Council appears likely to confirm an average rates increase of 7.61% in late June but the farming sector and others are urging elected members to make cuts.

At a council meeting on Wednesday, Riverton farmer Doug Fraser said farmers made up 23% of the Southland District ratepayer base but paid 50% of the general rate and 69% of the district's total roading rate.

Farmers pay more in rates due to the capital value of their properties being higher.

Fraser said his rates were about $21,500 on his two farm properties and the 2023-24 projected rates rise would add $921 to that amount.

* Federated Farmers worried rural people expected to pay "excessive and obscene" rates hikes



It was a significant increase and was mainly through the increase in costs of sewerage and water to the townships, which did not benefit him, he said.

He questioned why the farming community, which provided its own services by way of sewerage, water and stormwater, was expected to pay those “extra significant amounts".

Fraser said he was a pensioner who leased out his two farms. “But I tell you now, we are not making a fortune, and it’s very presumptuous for you to say you can identify who has the best ability to pay for the rating increase.”

David Rose, a Federated Farmers life member, told councillors he was disappointed the draft annual plan did not show what farmers would be paying in rates and said the document lacked clarity.

On-farm inflation was 16% at the end of March and incomes had softened, he said.

"We believe as we make cuts ... you must also do this," Rose told councillors.

123RF The 10 organisations and people who gave feedback to the Southland District Council draft annual plan included farmer lobby group Federated Farmers. All 10 reflected on the current cost of living and increase in rates.

He cited a $27,400 drinking fountain being built at Edendale-Wyndham, questioning if it was a priority project when the council was struggling to pay for roads and bridges.

Council staff say key reasons for the proposed 7.61% rates increase include higher interest costs on loans to complete capital works projects, an increase in waste collection costs and the removal of reserve funding for wastewater previously used to reduce rates.

The proposed rate change for individual properties will vary throughout the district depending on the type of property, its location, its capital value and the services it pays for.

By township, the lowest average increase is 4% on Stewart Island and the highest is 12% in Riversdale.

In total 10 organisations or people gave feedback to the council on its draft annual plan. The plan didn’t go out for formal public consultation because it didn’t have any significant variances from the long term plan.

All 10 reflected on the current cost of living and increase in rates.

Mat Darling’s written feedback called for the council to consider user pays for assets affected by large tourism numbers, and he believes it's essential for the council to adopt a risk-based approach to infrastructure renewal.

Megan Foster and Stuart Anderson called for no rates increase, with Foster saying residents were facing rising costs from all sectors so needed the council to curb spending.

Cr Paul Duffy, speaking at the meeting, said no one would thank the council if it now dropped the ball on its funding of assets including roads and bridges.

“I have been here long enough to see what happened under a scenario of no debt and limiting the amount of reseals,” Duffy said.

“Now we have the situation where future ratepayers have to pay for that, and I would hate to see us exacerbate that more by not continuing with the work that needs to be done.”

The council’s finance committee recommended that the full council adopt the annual plan including the 7.61% rates rise at its June 21 meeting.