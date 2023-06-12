Mayor appeals for information after more trees illegally felled at Manapouri

Police are investigating after native beech trees were chopped down at Manapouri – the latest incident in a long line of tree vandalism in the small Fiordland town.

It is the second incident of trees being vandalised in the town this year. In February, five trees, including a totara, were illegally chopped down on the town’s foreshore.

Southland district mayor Rob Scott said the most recent vandalism, on council land near a flying fox, was ‘’pretty brazen’’ and he appealed for anyone who knew about it to come forward.

”It’s in a pretty public spot, so I’d question how someone did it without anyone knowing or seeing anything, unless they had an electric chainsaw or something like that,’’ he said.

”This is not the appropriate way to go about getting your views across. Trees can be pretty subjective and there are people who like them and people who don’t, but this is certainly not the way to go about getting them removed.’’

A council spokesperson said the trees were felled on June 4 or 5. The council’s contractors had since turned the felled trees into firewood which was to be given to locals in need, and excess wood was chipped and used locally.

Southland District Council Two native beech trees were illegally felled on council land at Manapouri.

Scott said he was not aware of the Southland District Council having received any correspondence from anyone wanting the trees removed, he said.

After the felling in February community leaders told Stuff the community was divided about trees and there was a long history of them being felled or poisoned in the area.

In April, members of the Manapouri Boating Club pleaded guilty to chopping down dozens of indigenous beech trees on its property without a resource consent in 2020.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland district mayor Rob Scott has appealed for anyone with information about illegal tree felling at Manapouri to come forward. (File photo)

In 2010, about 30 trees on the foreshore were poisoned and left to die, and those poisonings followed a history of other trees on the foreshore being cut down and poisoned over the years.

”Trees seem to have been a very contentious issue in the district,’’ Scott said.

”At least there were consequences for the guy that poisoned the trees at Tuatapere.’’

Last month Tuatapere man Andy Pender was granted diversion in the Invercargill District Court after he pleaded guilty to poisoning 200 trees in a public reserve last year. He had paid more than $9,000 to have the trees replaced.