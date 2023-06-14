Sir Tim Shadbolt wants statue of himself in city, but mayor Clark pushes back

Former Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt's partner Asha Dutt believes a statue, similar to the one created in this digitally enhanced image, would be a fitting tribute to Sir Tim who served as the city's mayor for 26 years.

Sir Tim Shadbolt wants a statue of himself put up in Invercargill, as a tribute to his 26 years as mayor of the city - but the current mayor has rejected the idea of a ratepayer-funded statue.

Shadbolt, 76, was New Zealand's longest serving mayor before being ousted from the Invercargill job at the October local body elections by Nobby Clark.

Numerous ideas have been floated to mark Shadbolt’s contribution to the city, including a statue, but none have been agreed by all parties.

Shadbolt said no-one would be comfortable advocating for a statue of themselves, but his initial, embarrassed hesitance had been overcome by people around him being adamant it was the most appropriate form of tribute.

“I am flattered by the idea it could be a drawcard for Invercargill, in a way that people can interact with my image for many years to come. I quite like the term 'living tribute’,” Shadbolt said in a written statement.

His partner Asha Dutt said they envisaged a 3D, living tribute, something that would be a drawcard to the city and capitalise on Shadbolt’s status as a “kiwi icon”.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Sir Tim Shadbolt moving out of his Invercargill mayoral office that he has held for 24 years (Video first published October 13, 2022)

“A statue fits the bill as people would, inevitably seek it out and pose with it.”

Clark said he understood a life-size statue would cost between $100,000 and $200,000 which he believed was an inappropriate use of ratepayer funds.

“I don’t think the cost is justified.”

Clark said Dutt wanted a statue of Shadbolt in Esk St, near the Invercargill Central development, but he didn’t think they were a good mix.

If a statue of Shadbolt was funded from means other than the council, an ideal location would be near the Feldwick gates at the entrance of Queens Park, with a plaque recognising the character of the man, Clark said.

Stuff Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark says he and deputy mayor Tom Campbell have offered Sir Tim Shadbolt’s partner Asha Dutt various alternatives to a statue to recognise Shadbolt’s contribution to the city, but they have been rejected.

Clark said he and deputy mayor Tom Campbell had offered Dutt various alternatives to a statue, but they had been rejected.

Clark said his preference was to rename Splash Palace after Shadbolt, a place which both Shadbolt and his son had used regularly, he said.

Dutt said she had now stepped aside from the debate and Terry King had offered to form a group of leaders and members of the public to consider suitable options and present them to the council.

Clark said Dutt had made it plain she did not want him or Campbell involved in further discussions, so they had also stepped aside.

“The ball’s back in her court.”

Of the options rejected, Clark had offered to name the Gala Street Reserve after Shadbolt and have an afternoon tea.

Dutt said: “We were reluctant to accept this offer because the reserve had a war memorial in it ... and we didn't feel the names Shadbolt and reserve should be used in the same title, they seemed a contradiction in terms.”

She said Campbell then offered to put a plaque on the Gala Street fountain.

“It's a fountain which Tim has no association with and never particularly liked,” said Dutt who is standing for a councillor’s seat at the upcoming city council by-election.

Later, Campbell came back with the notion of renaming Splash Palace after Shadbolt, she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Debate over how to recognise former mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt’s contribution to the city continues, eight months after voters ousted him from the job.

“We rejected this offer as it was debatable whether the public would consent to the renaming of the pool, and it was unlikely to be referred to as anything other than Splash Palace.”

Dutt said she asked both Clark and Campbell to consider the option of a statue, but both rejected the suggestion.

The options offered by the mayor and deputy “seemed to involve the least cost scenario without any regard for Shadbolt’s actual achievements and involvements in his near three decades of mayoralty”, Dutt said.

Clark said they had also offered a civic function for Shadbolt but nothing had got over the line.

“She wants a statue, or they want a statue.”

Clark says he still wants Shadbolt to be recognised for his contribution to the city over many years.